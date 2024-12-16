Cirque Du Soleil's KOOZA Celebrates The Holidays With A Performance High Above The Santa Monica Pier

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Cirque du Soleil has finally returned to Santa Monica, through January 5, with its most-daring spectacle, KOOZA.

To kick off the holiday season, the artists from KOOZA performed a unique acrobatic stunt with legendary clown and daredevil Bello Nock and his daughter Annaliese climbing to the top of two 70ft tall slender swaying poles. On their perilous perches, they performed high-flying handstands, followed by a spectacular mid-air exchange and a heart-stopping head-first freefall back to the ground! Onlookers were mesmerized as the cast created a memorable moment that will go down in Cirque du Soleil and the City of Santa Monica's history.

In 1987, the Company first set ground at the beautiful and iconic Santa Monica Pier for its first international staged show which led to a turning point in the growth of Cirque du Soleil. Since then, the troupe returned with 10 different productions over the years that brought wonders and inspired spectators in Santa Monica and the world.

