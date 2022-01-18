Circa's SACRE Comes To The Broad Stage in February

The Broad Stage presents Sacre by Circa Contemporary Circus, one of the world's leading performance companies, for two performances Friday, February 4 and Saturday February 5 at 7:30pm. In this very first circus setting of Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, Circa tightly weaves together powerful world-class acrobatics and dynamic encounters pulsing with tension and suffused with dark humor and rich tenderness.



Ten acrobats from the Circa ensemble bring Stravinsky's seminal The Rite of Spring to the circus stage. Pulsating with tension and infused with dark humour, this distinctive production from Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz confronts humanity's inter-connectivity, our inherent sexual desire and relationship with divinity.

Featuring a piercing lighting design by Veronique Bennett and a stirring new composition by Phillipe Bachman for the first half, Sacre penetrates the senses and stirs the soul.



Since 2004, from its base in Brisbane, Australia, Circa has toured the world - performing in 40 countries to over a million people. Circa's works have been greeted with standing ovations, rave reviews and sold-out houses across six continents.



"Circa is at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus - pioneering how extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances. It continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theatre and circus. Compelled by the question 'what is possible in circus?' Circa is leading the way with a diverse range of thrilling creations that 'redraw the limits to which circus can aspire."(The Age).



Under the direction of circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Circa features an ensemble of exceptional, multi-skilled circus artists who have been a regular fixture at leading festivals and venues in New York, London, Berlin and Montreal with seasons at Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Barbican Centre, Les Nuits de Fourvière, Chamäleon Theatre as well as major Australian Festivals.

Circa is committed to fostering the next generation of circus artists and runs a Training Centre from its studio in Brisbane. Circa also runs regular circus programs with communities throughout Queensland and around Australia.



As a champion of live performance was the Creative Lead for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games arts and cultural program.



Tickets starting at $45 are available at thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11thSt. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning three hours prior to performance.



Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz is a graduate of the University of New South Wales, University of Queensland, and National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA), where he was the youngest director ever accepted into its prestigious graduate director's course. Since graduating, Yaron has directed over 60 productions including large-scale events, opera, theatre, physical theatre, and circus.

His work has been seen in 40 countries and across six continents by over one million people and has won numerous awards including six Helpmann awards and the Australia Council Theatre Award. His productions have been presented at major festivals and venues around the world including Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Barbican, Les Nuits de Fourvière, Chamaleon and all the major Australian festivals. His film work was selected for the Berlin and Melbourne Film Festivals. He was founding Artistic Director of the Australian Museum's Theatre Unit, Head Tutor in Directing at Australian Theatre for Young People and has been a regular guest tutor in directing at NIDA.

In 2018, Yaron was the Creative Director of Festival 2018: the arts and cultural program of the 21st Commonwealth Games. He is currently Artistic Director and CEO of Circa.



Composer Philippe Bachman is a musician, artistic director and producer based in Paris. After his studies at Paris Conservatoire (CNSMDP) and at SciencesPo Paris, he has been awarded Villa Medicis Hors-les- Murs (France) and Fulbright Scholar (USA), and lived in New York City. He has toured as a trio in a dozen countries and he composes for international stage productions, including for Canadian director Robert Lepage.



In 2015, he was Chair of the National Committee for New Music Commissions (Ministry of Culture) and has worked for UNESCO, Paris "Cité de la Musique", Ircam. He has been CEO of the Mediterranean Youth Orchestra (1997-2001) and the Chamber Choir Accentus (2002-2003).

Since January 2019 he is teaching a seminar on Being an Artist in today's World: facts and fantasies at SciencesPo Paris (Europe- America & Europe- Africa programs).



Since 2004, he has been CEO & Artistic Director of La Comète - Scène nationale de Châlons-en-Champagne, a national performing arts venue (3 halls, 120 performances, including an international dance season), awarded one of the 8 European Artistic Hubs by French Ministry of Culture since 2018. He is founding member of Tour de Dance, an informal network bringing together dance venues and programmers from France, Belgium, Luxemburg and Germany sharing international dance projects and tours. In 2008, he created the 360° Network, bringing together 18 circular performing arts venues from eleven countries. Since 2013, he is the CEO and Artistic Director of War on Screen International Film Festival.



Commissioned by Merrigong Theatre Company. Co-produced by La Comete

Circa acknowledges the assistance of the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body and the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.