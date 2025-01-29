Cinevita Announces Rescheduled Opening Of TARANTINO l PULP ROCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For The Record, the groundbreaking theatrical production company celebrated for its genre-bending live experiences, will unveils its newest creation: Tarantino | Pulp Rock.

This cutting-edge theatrical concert tribute has been rescheduled amid the devastating wildfires across Los Angeles. It will now debut on February 11, 2025, at CineVita, the largest Spiegeltent in the world and a brand-new destination for live entertainment, located at Hollywood Park near SoFi Stadium. Today, the highly anticipated show announces its spectacular cast—a remarkable collective of talent from Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and London, many of whom have performed with For The Record on stages across the globe.

Debuting during Valentine's Week, CineVita is a love letter to Los Angeles—a celebration of the city's spirit, resilience, and connection to the arts. In support of the rebuilding efforts following the devastating wildfires, CineVita is working with the Altadena Music Theater on a sustained approach to its restoration.

Tickets are available now at www.thecinevita.com. This limited engagement runs from Tuesday, February 11, 2025, to Sunday, March 9, 2025. During the week of February 11 through February 16, performances are scheduled every night at 8:00 PM, with additional matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 PM. From February 20 through March 9, performances will take place on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays at both 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Ticket prices range from $49 to $225. VIP packages are also available. CineVita is located at 1248 S. District Drive in Inglewood, CA, near The Shops at Hollywood Park.

The cast includes Ty Taylor, the electrifying lead singer of Vintage Trouble, who has performed with legends like Tina Turner and The Rolling Stones across 30 countries (Broadway: Grease, Songs for a New World, We Will Rock You). He is joined by Loren Lott, known for her role on Young and the Restless and who has appeared on Broadway in Once on This Island, Motown: The Musical, and Born for This, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, the star of Paramount Plus's Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Tara Lee (Shetland, Eli Roth's The Faceless Lady), and Patrick Mulvey, whose credits include Broadway: Billy Elliot and the upcoming film Crime 101 with Halle Berry.

James Byous, the star of Netflix's Westside and a longtime For The Record performer, has appeared in nearly every show the company has created, traveling with them to London, Las Vegas, Montreal, and stages around the world. He is joined by Lord KraVen (Adventures of Aladdin; soul-fusion artist with music featured on So You Think You Can Dance), Derek Richard Thomas, former frontman of the acclaimed rock band Vista Kicks, Maeva Feitelson (West End's Rumi: The Musical), Anika Braganza (Off-Broadway: The Great Gatsby), Brian McKnight Jr., a singer-songwriter with over 100 million streams and a member of a legendary musical family, LJ Benet (Disney Channel's Dog with a Blog), India McGee (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, BET's American Soul), Emily Lopez, known for her breakout performances in Los Angeles productions of Carrie: The Musical and Cabaret, and Ian Ward (Broadway: Gettin' the Band Back Together). Together, this extraordinary company brings Quentin Tarantino's iconic soundtracks to life in a thrilling and innovative fusion of music and storytelling.

Tarantino | Pulp Rock celebrates 30 years of Pulp Fiction and the birth of Quentin Tarantino's cinematic universe in an adrenaline-fueled live event blending music and storytelling. This high-energy rock concert reimagines the iconic soundtracks that defined his films, featuring unforgettable moments from Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, Inglourious Basterds, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with performances of hits like “Stuck in the Middle With You,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon.” As a quintessential LA filmmaker who grew up in the South Bay near SoFi Stadium, Tarantino drew inspiration from the city that shaped so many of his films—making Los Angeles the perfect home for the show that inspired the entire For The Record series.

Set within the world's largest Belgian Spiegeltent, CineVita is a breathtaking venue crafted by the renowned Rik Klessens family from Malle, Belgium, who have been perfecting the art of Spiegeltent design for over a century. This tent, their crown jewel, represents the culmination of generations of experience and artistry. Longtime For The Record Emmy Award winner and resident designer Matt Steinbrenner collaborated closely with the Klessens family to bring this vision to life. The result is a stunning space featuring a balcony, 3,000 hand-beveled mirrors, hand-cut stained-glass windows, and ornate wood-carved detailing. Combining old-world craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, CineVita delivers a truly one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

Tarantino | Pulp Rock is directed and adapted by Anderson Davis. Jesse Vargas supervises and arranges the music, Sumie Maeda choreographs, Steve Mazurek designs the costumes, and Oscar Lujan designs the scenic and props. Mike Berger, an Emmy Award winner, designs the lighting, and Joshua Reid, a Tony Award nominee, designs the sound. The production is brought to life in collaboration with SenovvA, Kinetic Lighting, Nomad Sound, and logistical support from West Coast Spiegeltents, combining world-class artistry with cutting-edge production expertise.

Comments