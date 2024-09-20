Christopher Cross Headlines Pacific Jazz Orchestra's Inaugural Benefit Concert At LA's Intimate Vibrato Grill Jazz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oscar and five-time GRAMMY-winner Christopher Cross headlines Pacific Jazz Orchestra's inaugural benefit concert, offering a rare opportunity to enjoy a performance by the beloved artist up close in an intimate state-of-the-art jazz club, the 133-seat Vibrato Grill Jazz in Los Angeles, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 7 pm.

This special evening of yacht rock meets jazz also features rising star Jacob Scesney on saxophone. They will be accompanied by an eight-piece ensemble comprised of Pacific Jazz Orchestra's stellar musicians led by seven-time Grammy-nominated Artistic Director Chris Walden. Tickets ($175, $250, and $350) include the benefit concert, dinner, and parking.

Cross, a pop sensation and yacht rock icon, has sold over 10 million albums since releasing his first album in 1979, 45 years ago. He is known for such enduring hits as “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Arthur's Theme,” “Alright,” and “Think of Laura,” many of which he will perform at the Pacific Jazz Orchestra benefit concert.

Scesney, a member of Pacific Jazz Orchestra, is a woodwind specialist with more than 50 chart-topping performance credits with world-renowned acts such as Maroon 5, The Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, and John Legend.

“Creating the Pacific Jazz Orchestra is the most meaningful thing I have done in my career,” says Walden. “I'm thrilled to present our first fundraiser, which we plan to make an annual event, and to welcome Christopher Cross as our esteemed featured guest star. Christopher and I have been working together on his album and concert projects for 25 years and have become close friends. I'm tremendously grateful for his support of Pacific Jazz Orchestra. I'm also proud to present Pacific Jazz Orchestra's own Jacob Scesney, a rising jazz saxophonist star. Additionally, I look forward to connecting with supporters who are as passionate as I am about LA's new resident jazz orchestra, our diverse concert programs, and the wide range of guest artists we present.”

Pacific Jazz Orchestra, a hybrid jazz big band and string orchestra comprised of leading studio musicians, was founded in 2022 by Walden, a highly regarded composer, arranger, and conductor. The ensemble deftly navigates musical styles ranging from jazz, Latin, hip hop, and R&B, to pop, musical theater, symphonic, and cinematic soundtracks. At full force, it features 40 musicians but is nimble enough to break down into ensembles of varying sizes to accommodate a vast range of repertoire. Pacific Jazz Orchestra has garnered critical acclaim for thrilling performances that “entertain, inspire, and enrich” (Variety).

Thanks to the generosity of The Herb Alpert Foundation (HAF), the Pacific Jazz Orchestra's inaugural season was fully funded, and HAF continues to support the ensemble in its 2024-25 season. Additional support this season is provided by Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, GRoW @ Annenberg. Benefit Concert sponsors include Judy Whitmore and Viking Cruises.

Vibrato Grill Jazz is located at 2930 Beverly Glen Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077. For single tickets ($175, $250, and $350), sponsorship packages (beginning at $1,000), and information about Pacific Jazz Orchestra, visit www.pacificjazz.org.

