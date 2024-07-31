Children's Musical Theaterworks Presents SEUSSICAL JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children's Musical Theaterworks will present Seussical Jr., August 2-11 at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium in beautiful Downtown Fresno!

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

Performed by cast members ages 6-13, this is a treat for all ages! Rated G.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cmtworks.org.

About CMT:

Children's Musical Theaterworks is committed to providing excellent, accessible musical theater training and performances for youth, families, educational institutions, and the entire community. Children's Musical Theaterworks recognizes the value of artistic expression and social interaction. CMT's guiding principles include casting all who audition, placing priority on the highest professional standards in all areas of production, providing a positive environment in which youth can learn teamwork, communication skills and the pride of accomplishment, allowing the opportunity for youth to learn from early childhood to young adulthood to work together and learn from each other, recognizing diversity of racial, ethnic, social and economic backgrounds in our audiences and performers.

