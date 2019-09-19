Chanticleers Theatre Presents CABARET

Chanticleers Theatre ("Chanticleers") is proud to present Cabaret, Book by Joe Masteroff, Based on the play by John Van Druten and Stories by Christopher Isherwood, Music by John Kander, and Lyrics by Fred Ebb.

The show will run from October 18, 2019 through November 17, 2019: Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. All performances will take place at Chanticleers Theater, 3683 Quail Avenue, Castro Valley Community Center Park, Castro Valley, California. Tickets are $18-$25 each and may be purchased online at https://chanticleers.org/ or by calling 510-SEE-LIVE (510-733-5483). Group discounts also available.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies."

Well known and long-time Bay Area director, producer, and actor, Chanticleers Artistic Director John Baiocchi, will direct this classic Broadway musical at the intimate, 99-seat Chanticleers Theater.

Baiocchi explains, "Cabaret is a complex commentary on the early days of Nazi Germany and its juxtaposition with the free and easy culture in Berlin in the 30's. While the Kit Kat girls and boys celebrate the raunchy fun of their culture in the club, dangerous forces outside are closing in on them. Kander and Ebb weave satirical melodies and lyrics to point out the folly of hiding your head in the sand. But there is fun and celebration in the Cabaret, and hopefully that sense of joy will return after the horrors of World War pass. Help us celebrate this unique moment in time. We believe that the human spirit will ultimately survive. But let us all be vigilant so that evil does not return."

Baiocchi will be supported in bringing this vision to the stage with Choreography by Joe Ayers, Vocal and Music Direction by Luis Zuniga, Scenic and Lighting Design by Jon Gourdine, and Costume Design by Piper Ferguson.

Starring in the leading roles are Johnny Orenberg as "Emcee", Melissa Momboisse as "Sally", Darrien Cabreana as "Cliff", Marsha Howard as "Fraulein Schneider", and C. Conrad Cady as "Shultz". Rounding out the leading characters are Kenny Silberberg as "Ernst Ludwig" and Heather Warren as "Frau Kost". A very talented group of local and regional actors complete the cast and ensemble.

Chanticleers Theatre is a nonprofit community theater organization with a rich history dating back to 1948. Today, Chanticleers Theatre is a 99-seat playhouse, serving Castro Valley and the greater East Bay. Known as "Castro Valley's Little Theatre in the Park", Chanticleers is located in the Castro Valley Community Park right across from the new Veteran's Memorial and next to the children's "water" park and playground.





