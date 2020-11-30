Chance to Present Cyber Chat About HETTY FEATHER Friday, December 4

Chance Theater has announced its next Chance Cyber Chat will be about the family hit Hetty Feather, adapted by Emma Reeves from Jacqueline Wilson's book, which is available to watch on BroadwayHD.

Just because the doors of the Bette Aitken theater arts Center are temporarily closed, it doesn't mean that the Chance and our audiences can't still get together, connect and chat about compelling theater that is available online! In fact... you could say that now is the best time to focus on community and exhilarating theater productions.

To be part of any upcoming Chance Cyber Chat, register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat, watch the show online, and then login to Zoom this Friday, December 4 at 8:00 p.m. It's that easy.

Get up-to-the-minute updates and register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat. Any questions can be directed to (888) 455-4212, or by sending an email to info@chancetheater.com.

Jacqueline Wilson's best-selling novel comes to life on stage as Hetty, a feisty young orphan with an intrepid imagination, embarks on an adventure to find her true home. Infused with live music and daring aerial feats, this new musical is perfect for the whole family.

Artist panel members and special guests can be added up to the day of the Cyber Chat. Visit www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat for up-to-the-minute information.

