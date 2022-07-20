Chance Theater Presents WE AIN'T EVER GONNA BREAK UP: THE HYMON & PARFUNKEL STORY

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, will present a workshop production of an original two-man folk musical parody as part of its 2022 OTR New Works Series. Written by Gregg Hammer and Louis Pardo and directed by Scott Weinstein, We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Story will be presented August 12 - 28, 2022 on Friday and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 3:15 p.m.

We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Story is the first jukebox musical about, and featuring the songs of, a band that never existed. This original two-man folk musical parodies the tired tropes of jukebox musicals like Jersey Boys, Buddy, Mamma Mia, Beautiful, Ain't Too Proud, Tina, Always, Patsy Cline, The Cher Show...and the 12 inevitable "new" bio-musicals coming soon. Saul Hymon & Bart Parfunkel "star" in their own musical, playing themselves, their own instruments, and the dozens of other characters they meet along the way, creating a uniquely virtuosic musical farce about brotherhood, partnership and the power of collaboration...if they don't break up first.

When reflecting on what inspired this show, writer Gregg Hammer mused, "We had always joked about the premise: 'What if a folk-duo wrote a hit song called 'We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up' ... and then became infamous for constantly breaking up?'" He continued, "Before telling Louis, or writing a single word of the show, I signed us up for a slot in the 2015 Chance-a-Thon."

Chance-a-thon is an annual community fundraising event where members of the community take the stage at Chance Theater to help raise funds to support the education and outreach programs, local artists, and the development of new plays and musicals. Gregg's simple decision compelled the writing and performing duo to put together a 45-minute, one-act musical in 28 days. But like Gregg says, "It really started as a way for a couple of best friends to write and sing some silly escapist comedy songs together."

Audiences had a great response to Gregg and Louis' musical spoof and the Chance brought them back in 2018 to present an updated version as part of the OTR New Works Series, which was also very well received.

When talking about the decision to keep developing, Gregg explained, "The response we received after our thrown-together first iteration of the show led us to believe we had the building blocks for something special. Having both performed professionally for over a decade, we knew there was nothing like this anywhere." He continued, "Our next step is a fully-produced world premiere, but we see the show ultimately playing Off-Broadway and touring."

Our COVID-19 policy requires General Performance ticket holders to wear a mask at all times while inside the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. Ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted. Get the most up to date information about Chance Theater's health and safety protocols at www.ChanceTheater.com/safety.

Chance's On the Radar (OTR) New Works Program consists of a new script reading series, a playwright's residency, and a commissioning program all geared towards supporting the creation of diverse new stories by emerging U.S. playwrights. The goal of OTR is to create a deep and long-term commitment to playwrights by offering them access to a community of artists and audiences, a supportive environment, and the freedom to explore their own boundaries and interests. Past Resident Playwrights include Krista Knight, Jessica Huang, Joanna Garner, Ted Malawer, Jenny Connell Davis, Lauren Yee, Nick Jones, Marshall Pailet, Zayd Dohrn, and Adam Szymkowicz. Our 2022 Resident Playwright is Exal Iraheta.

Gregg Hammer (writer/Hymon) Originally hailing from the West Coast, Gregg now lives and writes in NYC. His poignant storytelling and melodies remind audiences of the 1970s Golden Era of Singer-Songwriters such as: Paul Simon, John Denver, James Taylor, and Cat Stevens, while still maintaining a fresh, contemporary sound. Hammer has toured over 50 countries, on land and sea, while performing as a solo guitar player, as well as joining casts of several hit musicals and Broadway National Tours. He has performed for thousands and graced the stages of notable venues including: The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Greek Theater, Benaroyal Hall, and Hollywood Bowl. As an actor, Gregg has starred in several shows including Jesus Christ Superstar (National Tour), Million Dollar Quartet, Burn the Floor, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Side Show, City of Angels, 1776, Oklahoma! and Frank McCourt's, The Irish ... and How They Got That Way. Additionally, his voice can be heard featured at Disney's World's Epcot Amusement Park. While not performing on stage Hammer takes his writing talents to two major projects currently in the works: a full-length solo album as well as a new comedy musical "Hymon and Parfunkel" premiering in the Los Angeles area May 2018.

Louis Pardo (writer/Parfunkel) is more anxious than he has ever been to share his first musical, Hymon & Parfunkel. Gregg and Louis have been writing together for a long time and have been best friends for longer. They toured the country together as roommates and used to have coffee creamer fights in their hotel rooms. Louis was most recently seen as Toad in South Coast Repertory's A Year With Frog and Toad. Other Credits include: San Francisco Symphony's concert of West Side Story starring Cheyenne Jackson, National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar, Troika (Simon & Judas u/s), Hair Hollywood Bowl, Regional: The Last 5 Years Rubicon Theater (Jaime) Avenue Q SoCal Regional Premiere (Princeton/Rod), Pippin Diversionary Theater (Pippin), The Full Monty (Jerry), The Who's Tommy (Cousin Kevin), and Evita (Che).

Chance Theater's 2022 OTR Reading Series would not be possible without our incredible sponsors: National Endowment for the Arts, The Capital Group Companies Charitable Foundation, Jennifer Ruckman & Ken Favell.