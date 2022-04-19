Cevin Soling's TIFFANY BRITTANY BROOKE To Screen At The Hollywood Comedy Short Film Festival In LA And NYC, April 30

Writer/Director Cevin Soling's animated short "Tiffany Brittany Brooke" will screen on both coasts the last weekend of April. In Los Angeles, the film will be shown at the 6th Annual Hollywood Comedy Short Film Festival, and in NYC at the launch of the Gold Standard Arts Festival.

The Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival will be a hybrid event at the Chinese Theater and online. The film will screen on Saturday, April 30th at 7:30PM. At the Gold Standard Arts Festival, it will also screen on Saturday, April 30th, at 1PM, as part of the Edge of Your Seat Shorts block at the Goddard Riverside Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue.

Based on a satirical book written by Soling and illustrated by Justo Borrero, the work was turned into an adult animation short. "Tiffany Brittany Brooke" tells the story of a young woman who leaves home to go to Hollywood so that she can follow her dream of becoming a prostitute. Despite her best efforts, she is unable to find a pimp and instead gets drawn into the sleazy world of acting, which she tries to keep secret from her parents to avoid humiliation.

Soling wrote, directed, and produced the 15-minute film. Yuri Lowenthal and Tara Platt, whose voices are featured in Marvel's "Spiderman" video game, provided voice talent. Borrero designed the artwork, and Paul Essenhigh created the animation. Tan Chong Yew composed the film's score.

Soling's previous credits include: "The Gilligan Manifesto," "The War on Kids," which was honored as the best educational documentary at the New York Independent Film and Video Festival and was broadcast on Pivot, The Documentary Channel, and The Sundance Channel. "A Hole in the Head," which documented the potential benefits of boring a hole in one's skull, aired on The Learning Channel. "Ikland" documented Soling's efforts to rediscover the lost Ik tribe of northern Uganda, who were famously disparaged in the early 1970s as the worst people in the world. The NY Times and other major media outlets heralded the film. Among his animation works is "Boris the Dog," which premiered on MTV. Soling is currently working on "The Summer of Hate," a documentary on the Beatles' controversial observations on religion and racism during their 1966 tour of America.

Soling has written a series of nine illustrated books under the heading of "The Rumpleville Chronicles." Prominent publishing industry reviewer ForeWord Magazine described the books as such: "These quick bursts of cracked brilliance, these splintered bedtime stories for grown folks, have the power to make readers laugh, and then think, then scoff at the futility of thinking."

Hollywood Comedy Short Film Festival

Hollywood Comedy Shorts will highlight short comedy, web series, TV episodic, Comedy Screenplays, and Dark Comedy shorts with the goal of screening the best comedic content from around the world for a Hollywood industry audience.

For tickets visit http://www.hollywoodcomedyshortsfilmfest.com/.

Gold Standard Arts Festival

The Gold Standard Arts Festival is the upcoming multi-disciplinary festival dedicated to showcasing the works of artists who are a minimum of fifty years old, with co-founders Caytha Jentis and Eileen Katz. This new event will span film, theater, cabaret, jazz, and stand-up comedy. The festival will take place in person as well as online.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gold-standard-arts-festival-edge-of-your-seat-shorts-tickets-313705420357