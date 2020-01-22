Center for the Art of Performance Presents Aguas Trio

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Aguas Trio on Friday, Feb 28 at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Cuban pianist Omar Sosa and violinist-vocalist Yilian Cañizares have come together to create Aguas Trio, an inventive and engaging mix of the artists' Afro-Cuban roots, Western classical music and jazz. Featuring Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles, Aguas Trio reflects the perspectives of two generations of Cuban artists living outside their homeland, interpreting their roots and traditions in subtle and unique ways.

Their songs range from the poignant to the exuberant and are expressive of the exceptional musical chemistry, poetic sensibilities and originality of the artists. Sosa sites CAP UCLA alum Chick Corea among his influences. Sosa has received nods from the Grammys and Latin Grammys in various categories throughout the years for Sentir, Across the Divide, Calma and Eggun.

All those who have marveled at Cañizares' fiery blend of jazz, classical and Afro-Cuban rhythms, who've gotten goosebumps from her otherworldly voice, will testify to feeling transformed. Whether on stage or on an album there are few artists as impressively talented as Cañizares, a Havana-born, Swiss-based musician with a respect for the past and a feel for the future.

