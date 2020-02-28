Center Theatre Group Presents Block Party 2020: Celebrating Los Angeles Theatre

Center Theatre Group's fourth annual Block Party highlights some of the remarkable work being done on other stages throughout Los Angeles by fully producing two previously staged productions.

First Production: "The Art Couple" from Sacred Fools Theater Company

By Brendan Hunt

Directed by Lauren Van Kurin

Previews March 18 and 19, 2020. Opens March 20 at 8 p.m.

Through March 29.



"The Art Couple" is a dramedy about Neil Simon's struggle to break a terrible case of writer's block he is suffering after accepting a huge commission for his completely unwritten third play: "The Odd Couple." Encouraged by a mysterious busboy with a western twang (who also happens to be an aspiring playwright), Simon decides the play should be more than schtick, it should be about art. When he learns that Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin shared an ill-fated cohabitation, he endeavors to write about that real-life (but very odd) couple. Neil and the busboy battle for control of the play in parallel scenes and the odd couples begin to resemble something closer to "True West," building irrevocably to a suitably ridiculous conclusion.

Second Production: "Canyon" from IAMA Theatre Company

By Jonathan Caren

Originally Directed by Whitney White

Staged for the Kirk Douglas Theatre by Colleen Labella

Previews April 8 and 9, 2020. Opens April 10 at 8 p.m.

Through April 19.

"Canyon" follows Jake and Beth, a seemingly progressive thirty-something married couple, and Eduardo and Rodrigo, a Mexican father and son, who they've hired to renovate a deck. The play explores what happens when ideals and consequences collide and the lives of two families are rocked by an unpredictable accident.

Preview Performances: Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m.

Opening Performances: Fridays, March 20 and April 10 at 8 p.m.

Regular Performances: Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m.;

Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

No Monday performances.

Ticket Prices: $30 - $75 (Ticket prices are subject to change.)

Tickets are available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in downtown Los Angeles) or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre Box Office two hours prior to performances. A Block Party Party Pass is available for $50, which includes a ticket to each production as well as a complimentary cocktail (or non-alcoholic beverage) at each performance. The Party Pass is available by phone or in-person now through March 29. The first Thursday of each show (March 19 and April 9) are Pay What You Want performances. These Pay What You Want tickets are available in person only and subject to availability. Groups: (213) 972-7231. Deaf Community: Information and charge, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/ACCESS.

LOCATION: Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Free three hour covered parking at City Hall with validation

(available in the Kirk Douglas Theatre lobby)





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You