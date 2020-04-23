Center Theatre Group Announces Titles Of Additional L.A. Theatre Speaks Public Discussions

Launching Today with "L.A. Theatre in the Time of a Pandemic and Beyond," the Series Adds Discussions with Actors, Directors, Playwrights, Designers and Administrators Exploring Issues and Opportunities Facing Los Angeles' Artistic Community

Center Theatre Group is announcing additional discussions in their L.A. Theatre Speaks series meant to help theatre creators come together to share ideas, strategize and support each other in these unprecedented times. Part of the Art Goes On project, the biweekly series launches today, Thursday, April 23, at 3 pm PT with the previously announced "L.A. Theatre in the Time of Pandemic" bringing together eight artistic directors from Los Angeles area theatres. Future discussions will draw on local actors, directors, playwrights, designers and administrators.

The series will continue with "L.A. Theatre Goes Digital: Creating Online" (May 7), "L.A. Playwrights: Writing for a Changing World" (May 21) and "A Theatre Fundraising: Inspiring and Cultivating Support in a Time of Uncertainty" (June 4). Other discussions to be scheduled include "Artist and Company Resources: Navigating the Field of Artist Relief," "L.A. Actors: Who is the Audience? Where is the Stage? What is the Part?" and "L.A. Designers: Finding Inspiration." Panelists will be announced closer to each discussion.

All discussions will begin at 3 pm PT and include a question and answer session - audience members who wish to participate must register in advance at CTGLA.org/LATheatreSpeaks. The discussions will also be live-streamed and archived at Facebook.com/CTGLA. For more information, please visit CTGLA.org/LATheatreSpeaks.

Born out of the search for new ways to inspire conversation and build community around art - and what that can look like while stages are dark, the Art Goes On project gives audiences an opportunity to get to know members of the artistic community on a personal level. In addition to the L.A. Theatre Speaks series, the Art Goes On project includes the Artists Create series of videos produced in this time of social distancing by Center Theatre Group's family of artists and Scenes from the Vault, a series of videos highlighting favorite moments from Center Theatre Group's history across its three stages.

Both series are available to view online at CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn or at youtube.com/CTGLA.





