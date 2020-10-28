Center Theatre Group Announces Special Viewing Party for VALOR

The free event features screening of Fran de Leon’s adapted play and live Q and A with de Leon and FilAM ARTS Director of Programming.

Center Theatre Group's Education and Community Partnerships Department announced a special viewing party for "Valor," on Sunday, November 1 at 5 pm Pacific. Hosted by Center Theatre Group Director of Community Partnerships Jesus A. Reyes, Fran de Leon's exploration of hidden history which is launched by a tour of Los Angeles' Historic Filipinotown will be screened followed by a live Q and A with de Leon and FilAM ARTS Director of Programming Giselle "G" Töngi-Walters, moderated by Education and Community Partnerships Administrative Assistant Aurora Ilog. The event will be free to the public but reservations are required. For reservations and additional information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-watch-valor-by-fran-de-leon-tickets-126004658325.

Fran de Leon's "Valor" started as a short movement piece about the Filipino-American Veterans of World War II and was set to be further developed as part of Center Theatre Group's Library Reading Series. When the pandemic halted the reading, de Leon adapted her piece once more to a short form video that would be part of Center Theatre Group's new Community Stories program. In this video short, Fran de Leon shares elements of her creative process and research materials. From historical markers to her mother's personal accounts to finding untold family stories, "Valor" shines a light on an integral yet seldom talked about chapter of American history.

As part of Center Theatre Group Education and Community Partnerships' Community Stories Series, "Valor" is also available to stream on demand beginning November 6, 2020 at CenterTheatreGroup.org/Community. The series is made up of brief pieces created by artists including Anthony Aguilar, Luis Alfaro, Diana Burbano, Juan E. Carrillo, D'Lo Srijaerajah, Forrest Hartl, Judy Soo Hoo, Manuel J. Marron, Julie Taiwo Oni, Marisol L. Torres and Vilma Villela and meant to be shared online. The first season of Community Stories will feature approximately 50 new works that have begun being released. New work will continue to premiere at CenterTheatreGroup.org/Community through March of 2021.

"For the past seven years Center Theatre Group has been partnering with local theatre companies, artists and libraries to provide access to theatre to community members from Boyle Heights through the free Library Play Readings series," said Reyes. "With the pandemic forcing the closure of libraries and theatres, the reading series has been reimagined into Community Stories hosted on Center Theatre Group's newly created Digital Stage. 'Valor' by Fran de Leon has been adapted from a play into a short video, providing greater access to the artist's story and, in the process, making a new partnership with FilAM ARTS. While we may be waiting to return to libraries and theatres we are not waiting to create and share interesting stories."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You