Celebration Theatre Hosts Awards Gala Next Month

Celebration Theatre will host its annual awards gala Saturday, March 23rd, 2-5 pm, to celebrate its arts community’s creative heroes and raise critical funds during an entertaining afternoon of special appearances and festivities.

Hosted at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the event recognizes the body of work of Boni Alvarez (he/him) with its 2024 Chuck Rowland Pioneer Award for “groundbreaking and distinguished achievements in LGBTQ+ playwriting and arts advocacy.” Since 2014, Celebration Theatre has given the award named for theatre founder and gay rights luminary, Chuck Rowland; past recipients have included Robert Patrick, Michael Kearns, Tom Jacobson, Patricia Loughrey, Billy Porter, Roger Q. Mason, and Del Shores.

Additionally, the awards show will honor LGBTQ+ theatre maker Socks Whitmore (they/them) with the Vibrant Voice Award for “emerging theatremakers contributing to queer & intersectional stories” and David Tran (he/him) with “The O'Hara" Appreciation Award, which recognizes one of the theatre’s volunteer company members who has gone “above and beyond.”

Special guests to be announced soon. Patrons will enjoy a remarkably entertaining way to honor our own while supporting Celebration Theatre's next main-stage musical, Songs For A New World! Celebration Theatre entertains, inspires, and empowers with innovative productions that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. As our rights, safety, and identities come under renewed and vicious attacks across the country, the theatre’s mission to amplify queer joy, pride, and visibility is as important as ever. Attendees will help achieve the event funding goal of $25,000 with their ticket purchase, silent auction bids, and sharing gala info with others.

The event begins in the beautiful Courtyard with a VIP Hour, including a champagne welcome, Westward Whiskey tasting, and meet & greet with honorees and talent. Guests will then move into the Renberg Theatre for a one-hour Awards Show, directed by company member Alli Miller (she/her). The event concludes with a Courtyard Celebration with live music, silent auction winners, light bites, and clinking glasses (mocktails, included). Join us for a good cause and a great afternoon soiree!