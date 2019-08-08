Celebration Presents STILL AT RISK as Part of Celebrating New Works Series

CELEBRATION presents, as part of its Celebrating New Works reading series, Still At Riskby Tim Pinckney, directed by Brad Griffith and performing one night only on Tuesday, August 20th at 7:30pm at The West Hollywood City Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd in West Hollywood.

STILL AT RISK - Kevin, a surviving activist from the front lines of the AIDS crisis, finds himself struggling to find his place and purpose in contemporary gay culture. When a gay fundraising event threatens to erase the history he was part of creating, Kevin's anger and passion are renewed and he is confronted with the challenge of how to motivate change in this new climate of visibility. Along the way, Kevin's raw and slightly unhinged methods provoke everyone who can help him, damage long friendships and eventually expose some dark secrets.

Hilarious, sharp, and deeply moving, Still at Riskis a powerful look at the personal and political hazards of rewriting the past and one man's attempt to move forward.

Tim Pinckney (Playwright) started writing plays after ten years as a working actor. His first play, Message to Michael, was produced by Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre in New York City where it enjoyed an extended run, leading to a series of successful regional productions. His play Ever So Humble had its premiere at The Hangar Theatre starring Andréa Burns and Eric T. Miller, directed by Peter Flynn. Other plays include A Perfect Blendship (Workshopped at the Hangar Theatre), First Refusal (Workshopped at Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), Stir until Smooth (Stable Cable Company) and his latest, A Prehistoric Ritual. Tim wrote the acclaimed stage adaptation for the world premiere of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol at the Gerald Lynch Theatre in New York City, starring Douglas Sills, Joshua Henry and Betsy Wolfe, directed by Carl Andress. He has also adapted four classic musicals - Hair, On the Twentieth Century,Chess, and Funny Girl - for The Actors Fund's concert series. Tim has traveled all over the map as a contributing writer to Passport Magazine. He was personally selected by Fred Ebb to write the liner notes for the triple platinum Special Limited Edition CD/DVD soundtrack recording of the Oscar®-winning motion picture Chicago. Tim proudly serves on the advisory board of The Fred Ebb Foundation. Originally from Auburn, New York, Tim is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild. Tim is represented by Charles Kopelman at Abrams Artists. www.timpinckney.com

BRAD GRIFFITH (Director) was most recently seen as Schultz in Celebration's Cabaret and has performed frequently on stages around town. He has directed at Highways performance space, for the Celebration reading series, and several short films. "Under Construction" the first short he wrote and directed, based on his short play, debuted at Outfest and played other festivals. His feature documentary directing debut, Cohibernation, about long-term gay bear couples, will play at the Palm Spring LGBT film festival in September. As a writer, he's been a semi-finalist for the Screencraft Pilot Competition and Outfest Screenwriters lab. He created War and Peace, the one man show, and that was an adventure. TV acting credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Snowfall, and The Politician. He holds a B.A. in theater from the University of New Mexico, an M.A. in Theater/Dramaturgy from Stony Brook University, and an M.F.A. from the University of Washington Professional Actor Training Program. More at www.griffithparkproductions.org

NATHAN FRIZZELL (Producer) Since 2013, Nathan has been the Executive Producer of Celebrating New Works as Literary Director of Celebration Theatre. During that time, Celebration has helped to give voice to new works by over 40 LGBTQ and Allied artists. As a member of Celebration Theatre, Nathan has appeared onstage (Four, Beautiful Thing, Stupid Kids) and produced numerous main stage productions including Booty Candy, Die Mommie Die!, and the Ovation Award-winning West Coast premieres of The Boy From Oz and Priscilla Queen Of The Desert. In 2017, Nathan- along with Jay Marcus and Tom Detrinis- developed the world premieres of two smash hits So Long, Boulder City and Tilda Swinton Answers An Ad on Craigslist which both sold out lengthy runs in Los Angeles before going Off-Broadway in New York. An actor and a writer, Nathan is proud to have been a Celebration Theatre company member since 2005. @nathanfrizzell http://www.nathanfrizzell.com

STILL AT RISK will feature Jillian Armenante (Vice, Fresh Off The Boat), David Jahn (The Groundlings), Mario Burrell, David Tran and Mat Hayes.

Admission is free... with donations gratefully accepted.

Celebrating New Works is produced by Celebration Theatre's Literary Director Nathan Frizzell. Celebration Theatre is headed by its Artistic Director Michael A. Shepperd, along with its Executive Director Christopher Maikish.





