Celebrate Groucho Marx's 130th Birthday with An Online Gathering

The two-hour event will be seen on Ferrante's “An Evening With Groucho” Facebook page.

On October 2nd at 4:OOPM PT, the 130th anniversary of comic legend Groucho Marx's birth will be marked on Facebook Live by host actor/director Frank Ferrante featuring phone-in interviews with an array of Groucho's family members, friends and experts. The two-hour event will be seen on Ferrante's "An Evening With Groucho" Facebook page.

Marx, designed by The New York Times as "America's most gifted funny man," spent seventy-two years entertaining in every medium from stage, film, radio to television and along with his brothers Harpo and Chico revolutionized American comedy. In 1974, 83 year-old Groucho accepted an Academy Award on behalf of his brothers "in recognition of his brilliant creativity and for the unequalled achievements of the Marx Brothers in the art of motion picture comedy."

Ferrante's guests include film critic and historian, Leonard Maltin, Harpo's son Bill Marx, Gummo Marx's son Bob, producer/director Robert Weide, illustrator Drew Friedman, author Robert Bader, Groucho archivist John Tefteller and Marx researcher Paul Wesolowski.

Host Ferrante who has portrayed Groucho on stage and television for 35 years is a New York Theatre World Award recipient and London Olivier nominee for Groucho: A Life in Revue penned by the comedian's son Arthur Marx. The film version of Ferrante's one-man An Evening With Groucho is due out later this year.

Detailed information on the event is available on the official Groucho Marx website www.grouchomarx.com.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You