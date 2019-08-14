Ce;ebration Presents Fundraising Event CELEBRATING BRUNCH: A QUEER AS FOLK Reunion

Celebration Theatre presents its fundraising event, "Celebrating Brunch" with members of the original cast of the groundbreaking LGBTQ drama, "Queer As Folk." The event will take place on Sunday, August 25th from 11am until 2pm at Micky's West Hollywood and will be hosted by actor-writer-comedian Drew Droege.

With scheduled appearances from Michelle Clunie ("Melanie"), Robert Gant ("Ben"), Sharon Gless ("Debbie"), Gale Harold ("Brian"), Scott Lowell ("Ted"), and Peter Paige ("Emmett"), the conversation will be moderated by Artistic Director Michael A. Shepperd.



PLUS: the event will feature a sneak peek at Celebration Theatre's next mainstage show, the hilarious and episodic Ravenswood Manorwith the play's writer and performer Justin Sayre, Drew Droege, and Sam Pancake.

"Celebrating Brunch" is a fun event series that includes catered brunch, a sponsored bar, and the chance to hear up close and personal from the artists we love. VIP ticket holders enjoy access to a pre-mixer and photo meet-and-greet with cast.



Generously underwritten by Micky's West Hollywood with bar sponsors Ketel One Botanicals, Chandon and Miller Lite, all net proceeds will directly fund Celebration programming. Founded in 1982 by Mattachine Society pioneer Chuck Rowland, the award-winning Celebration Theatre in Los Angeles is the country's oldest, continually producing LGBTQ+ theatre.

Tickets are $95 General Admission and $150 VIP (which includes priority seating, champagne reception, and a photo meet & greet with the cast). To purchase tickets, please visit www.CelebrationTheatre.com/brunch





