Catch The FIRE WORKS With (mostly)musicals Featuring Gregory Nabours On The New Date

Wednesday July 27th, check out a musical kind of FIRE WORKS with (mostly)musicals at Feinstein's at Vitello's. The evening will feature music director Gregory Nabours and a white-hot lineup of sizzling talent! Singers scheduled to take the stage include: Domonique Paton (B'way: WICKED, FROZEN: Live at the Hyperion), Jeffrey Polk (B'way: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Bella Hicks (nat'l tour: WAITRESS), Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at La Mirada), Erica Hanrahan (CABARET at La Mirada), Janaya Jones (MEMPHIS at Moonlight Stage), and Parissa Koo (LOVE ACTUALLY Live), plus first time appearances by: Jenna Gillespie (FTR: BAZ Las Vegas, world premiere RECORDED IN HOLLYWOOD), Jimmy Marino (INTO LIGHT), Krystle Simmons (INTERSTATE at East West Players), and stay tuned for more TBA!

Tickets are $20 GA/ $30 VIP and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186212®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fmostlymusicals-fire-works-tickets-364336990747?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 Doors open at 6pm - come early to socialize and enjoy Vitello's awesome food and drinks - the show starts at 7:30, and the open mic afterparty, hosted by Mark Jacobson (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE), tv: "Good Trouble") follows.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals FIRE WORKS are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Street parking and limited valet parking are available.

A minimum of $25.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of the bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905