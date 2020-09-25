Catch Chris Kattan and Phil LaMarr in Groundlings Virtual Improv Show

The online edition of the improv show will take place on Thursday, October 1.

The Groundlings Theatre alumni Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live) and Phil LaMarr (MADtv) will be special guests on the virtual edition of the Cookin' With GAS Show - the critically acclaimed short-form improv show. Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your virtual seat. The show will be directed by Groundlings Main Company Member Lisa Schurga (Dead To Me).

WHEN: Thursday, October 1

7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: The show will take place via Zoom. Tickets ($12.00) are now available at https://www.groundlings.com/shows/cookin-with-gas-online.

The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Phil LaMarr, Jennifer Coolidge, BEN FALCONE, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Taran Killam, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman), THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES (Edi Patterson & Tony Cavalero), Community (Jim Rash), MAN WITH A PLAN (Matt Cook), A.P. BIO (Lyric Lewis), ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST (Andrew Leeds), Insecure (Leonard Robinson), Veep (Emily Pendergast), GOOD GIRLS (Julian Gant), and much more.

