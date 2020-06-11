Catalina Island Museum Reopens Friday, June 12

Catalina Island Museum will welcome members and visitors back on Friday, June 12 when it reopens with reduced capacity and augmented health and safety procedures.

The museum will operate at 25 percent of its total capacity with increased measures and guidelines in place including enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols, encouraging physical distancing and the requirement to wear a mask throughout its Museum Store, galleries and open-air outdoor plazas It will also offer certain days when visits are by appointment only.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our members, visitors, and staff and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the museum," said Julie Perlin Lee, Catalina Island Museum Executive Director. "We recognize this is a dynamic situation where circumstances may change at any moment and we are committed to providing the same excellent visitor experience under the safest possible conditions."

All of the museum's current exhibits including Soot & Water: Gyotaku Records of Catalina, Elizabeth Turk: Tipping Point and The History of Catalina Island will be available with controlled attendance to allow for physical distancing between visitors and groups. During each visit, guests will enter the galleries through one entrance, follow a guided path, and leave through a designated exit to prevent visitors from crossing paths.

On June 20, the museum will open the highly anticipated special exhibition Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray. The exhibition features over 20 images, including six never-before-exhibited images and will be on view through September 2020. The exhibit provides an intimate look at Frida Kahlo, Mexico's most prolific and well-known female artist, through the photographic lens of her long-time friend and lover, Nickolas Muray.

"During our closure, we've worked carefully to develop thorough and thoughtful procedures in accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines and with the help of local organizations, peer institutions from SoCal Museums, and local health experts to ensure public health standards while delivering a memorable visitor experience," Lee continued.

Augmented safety procedures include increased frequency of cleaning services and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces, the addition of hand sanitizing stations, the enforcement of physical distancing and barriers at transaction stations. The museum is strongly encouraging visitors to pre-purchase admissions via its website and to use credit or debit cards for in-person transactions. In accordance with local guidelines, all staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings.

Tickets are now available for advance purchase at catalinamuseum.org/visit. The museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Mondays and Tuesdays by appointment only. To make an appointment for Monday or Tuesday, please contact the museum at 310-510-4650 or email info@catalinamuseum.org.

Additional information about the museum's reopening and details to plan a visit may be found at catalinamuseum.org/visit. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

