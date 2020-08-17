Casting Announced For Week Three Of The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

The next three of 13 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 from nine different states will be available to stream on Vimeo August 22–29.

Casting has been announced for week three of The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. Being presented this year as digital shorts, the next three of 13 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15-19 from nine different states will be available to stream on Vimeo August 22-29.

The plays are Nuclear by Elizabeth Shannon (age 16, from Frederick, MD); God on Vacation by Brigitte Boisson (age 16, from Miami Gardens, FL); and China Doll in Lavender by J. Xiang (age 17, from Fremont, CA).



Directed by Laura Stribling, Nuclear will feature (in alphabetical order) Madison McLaughlin (Arrow, Chicago PD, Major Crimes, Supernatural), Jamie McRae (Fresh Off the Boat, What Still Remains), and Sophia Unger. It's the end of the world, and three sisters spend their last 15 minutes comforting each other the best way they know how: together.



Directed by Constance Zimmer, God on Vacation will feature (in alphabetical order) Deborah S. Craig (The Blacklist, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Hart of Dixie), Matthew Scott Montgomery (So Random, Feed), Zeke Nicholson (Comedy Bang Bang, Take My Wife, Lopez), Jen Richards (Mrs. Fletcher, Disclosure, Tales of the City, Nashville, Her Story), and Ptolemy Slocum (Westworld, The Man in the High Castle, Inhumans). When God goes on vacation, angels Gabriel and Michael are left in charge and make a bit of a mess of things.



Directed by Kate Jopson, China Doll in Lavender will feature (in alphabetical order) Osric Chau (Supernatural, Kings of Con, 2012), Jessica Lu (Awkward, Reverie, God Friended Me, American Horror Story), and Angela Zhou (Supergirl, Hell on Wheels, Stitchers). Walking backward in time through a dream, Rachel learns secrets about her Asian-American ancestors that help unlock who she really is today.

Registration for Watch Codes INDIVIDUAL VIEW PASS - $10 each week [Suggested]

FAMILY VIEW PASS - $25 each week [Suggested]

FESTIVAL PASS (View all plays throughout the festival and YPF+ play/13 total) - $40 [Suggested]

Viewing instructions and watch codes will be sent out the morning of the debut stream for each week.

For a complete schedule and to register for watch codes, go to www.theblank.com.

