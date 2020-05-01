California Symphony Becomes First Professional Orchestra To Join Patreon

As the public seeks new and creative ways to engage with live performers and artists, regional orchestra California Symphony announces it is the first professional orchestra to join Patreon, a San Francisco-based membership platform for creators that provides exclusive rewards and perks to their subscribers, or "patrons."



California Symphony Patreon supporters are invited to join at the level that best suits their giving capacity-Overture ($5/month), Concerto ($20/month), or Symphony ($100/month)-and benefits include access to perks like California Symphony T-shirts, Fresh Look-The Symphony Exposed adult education classes, and exclusive updates from the orchestra's composer-in-residence. Current resident composer Katherine Balch's tenure ends on July 31, 2020, when composer Viet Cuong will assume the post.



Patrons who join by Friday, May 22 will additionally receive access to a special digital presentation featuring violinist Alexi Kenney and members of California Symphony in an exclusive online-only performance for donors and ticket holders, which is set to take place on May 24 during what would have been the orchestra's season finale performance.

California Symphony, a champion of social justice through music education, equality and diversity onstage and off, and emerging artistic talent is the FIRST professional orchestra to join Patreon's innovative digital membership platform. For more information visit https://www.patreon.com/CaliforniaSymphony.





