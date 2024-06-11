COLD CASE LIVE to Tour to 40 Cities This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, true-crime fanatics and web sleuths will have their chance to be in the detective's shoes with COLD CASE LIVE, a brand-new live show that will take audiences on a fascinating journey to unlock the mysteries of - and potentially help solve - America's most notorious cold cases. Hosted by retired NCIS Special Agent Joe Kennedy ("Real NCIS" and Starz TV's "Wrong Man"), the international cold case expert has successfully solved hundreds of murders while working with detectives around the world to implement his methodology. The national tour of COLD CASE LIVE launches September 17 in Eugene, Oregon and will visit more than 40 U.S. cities through November 2024. Venue presales run June 12-13 and the public on sale begins June 14.

COLD CASE LIVE is a deep-dive exploration into the world of unsolved crimes. The show will feature in-depth analyses, firsthand insights, reenactments and more during an evening of shocking revelations as host Kennedy takes audiences behind-the-scenes and walks them through the process of solving cases. Together, they'll inspect clues from chilling cases like The Zodiac Killer, The Golden State Killer, and The JonBenét Ramsey case among others.

Kennedy will also discuss developments in forensic techniques including investigative genetic genealogy that have changed the nature of cold cases in recent years (such as the Grim Sleeper case), and how technology and AI will shape the future of cold case investigations to help tip the balance in favor of justice. Additionally, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a Q&A session with Kennedy, and share their thoughts on who could have committed these crimes.

"COLD CASE LIVE will give you a much deeper understanding of why these cases go cold in the first place, and how my methodology helps successfully resolve them - the same method detectives around the world are using to solve their cases today," says Kennedy who lives in Winston-Salem and is a North Carolina native. "Many shows and books delve into the criminal's perspective, but now you'll get a glimpse into the minds of top detectives. I strongly believe that COLD CASE LIVE -- with some help from our audiences -- will help us solve another important case so we can help bring justice and resolution for victims and their families."

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, nearly 340,000 murder cases in the United States remain unsolved today.

COLD CASE LIVE is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, the same producers of last season's riveting and successful national tour of "The Psychology of Serial Killers."

