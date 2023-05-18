CITIZEN BRAIN Comes to the Marsh Berkeley

Performances run June 10–July 29, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo 3 DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre Photo 4 Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

CITIZEN BRAIN Comes to the Marsh Berkeley

The Marsh Berkeley presents Josh Kornbluth's engaging and enlightening autobiographical monologue Citizen Brain, told in Kornbluth's inimitable humorous, intelligent, and forthright style. Inspired to provide a helping hand, Kornbluth began to immerse himself in the study of brain disease at the Global Brain Health Institute. As he investigated whether or not society was suffering from political dementia, Kornbluth came across the discovery of the "empathy circuit" in the brain, which may be the ultimate cure to uniting divided groups and solving the world's problems. Can a neurotic storyteller who flunked every science class spark a science-based revolution of empathy? Citizen Brain will be presented June 10-July 29, 2023 (press opening: June 17) with performances at 5:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org.

ABOUT Josh Kornbluth

Josh Kornbluth is a mainstay at The Marsh who has developed and premiered his lauded works there for decades, with his performance of Haiku Tunnel being The Marsh's first-ever full-length production. For over three decades Kornbluth has been performing his autobiographical monologues for theater audiences all over the U.S., and in other countries as well. He launched his career as a solo artist with Josh Kornbluth's Daily World, in which he described his childhood as the son of communists in 1960s New York. Thanks to a sponsorship by the US State Department, Kornbluth's monologue, Citizen Josh, toured throughout India. Other works include Red Diaper Baby (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Mathematics of Change, Ben Franklin: Unplugged, and the San Francisco Mime Troupe production of Mr. Smith Goes to Obscuristan, among many others. For two years he hosted an interview program, "The Josh Kornbluth Show," on KQED TV. He has collaborated with his brother Jacob on two nationally distributed feature films: Love & Taxes, which received a 100% "Fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes," and Haiku Tunnel, which was accepted into the Sundance Film Festival. Kornbluth has appeared in several other movies including concert films of Red Diaper Baby and The Mathematics of Change; Lynn Hershman Leeson's Teknolust and Strange Culture, a documentary about artist and professor Steve Kurtz; and Francis Ford Coppola's Jack, starring Robin Williams. His shows have been collected into a book, Red Diaper Baby: Three Comic Monologues, as well as two audiobooks from Audible.com, Red Diaper Baby: Three Comic Monologuesand Ben Franklin: Unplugged ... and Other Comic Monologues. He has taught a course in autobiographical storytelling at Stanford University. Kornbluth was an artist-in-residence at the Zen Hospice Project in San Francisco as well as a Hellman Visiting Artist at UCSF's Memory and Aging Center. Since January 2017, Kornbluth has been an Atlantic Fellow for Equity in Brain Health at the Global Brain Health Institute, where he produces the Citizen Brain series of online videos that addresses issues including brain health, loneliness, empathy, and ageism. He also writes an online newsletter, But Not Enough About Me. (www.joshkornbluth.com).

ABOUT Casey Stangl

Casey Stangl is an award-winning director based in Los Angeles. Recent projects include A Few Good Men at La Mirada Theater for the Performing Arts, Steel Magnolias at Everyman Theater in Baltimore, and a workshop of Anna Ziegler's Antigones for the Foundry Project. Stangl creates script adaptation and directs foreign language dubbing for Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Disney. She was named 2019 Director of the Year by StageScene Los Angeles. Stangl's work has been seen at theaters across the country including South Coast Repertory, American Conservatory Theater, The Guthrie Theater, Arizona Theater Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Jungle Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Portland Stage, and Cleveland Playhouse. From 2015-2022 Stangl was Associate Artistic Director for Ojai Playwrights Conference, and she has developed new plays at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Humana Festival, Pacific Playwrights Festival, PlayPenn, and Berkeley Rep's GroundFloor. She proudly serves on the Executive Board of SDC, the national labor union for stage directors and choreographers.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

SOUNDTRIP Makes Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Photo
SOUNDTRIP Makes Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

The world premiere of SoundTrip, an interactive audio experience redefining live theatre, is set for five shows only in the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The schedule is Sunday 6/4 at 6:30pm; Wednesday 6/14 at 5pm; Saturday 6/17 at 7:30pm; Thursday 6/22 at 8pm; and Sunday 6/25 at 11am. Running time is 60 minutes.

The Wallis Launches $10 Million Challenge Grant from Wallis Annenberg for Its $55 Million Photo
The Wallis Launches $10 Million Challenge Grant from Wallis Annenberg for Its $55 Million Comprehensive Campaign

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, marking the culmination of its first extraordinary decade serving Beverly Hills and Southern California, opens a new chapter with THE WALLIS ARRIVES: A Comprehensive Campaign chaired by Sandra Barros Lowy and Peter Lowy, Los Angeles-based business leaders and philanthropists with long-standing ties to The Wallis, and launched with a $10 million challenge grant from Wallis Annenberg.

Center Theatre Group Reveals Community Events For A SOLDIERS PLAY Photo
Center Theatre Group Reveals Community Events For A SOLDIER'S PLAY

To celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft, Center Theatre Group will host a variety of events tied to the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

CITIZEN BRAIN Comes to the Marsh Berkeley Photo
CITIZEN BRAIN Comes to the Marsh Berkeley

The Marsh Berkeley presents Josh Kornbluth’s engaging and enlightening autobiographical monologue Citizen Brain, told in Kornbluth’s inimitable humorous, intelligent, and forthright style. Inspired to provide a helping hand, Kornbluth began to immerse himself in the study of brain disease at the Global Brain Health Institute.


More Hot Stories For You

HOW TO BE AN ENDING Starts June 1 At Hudson Guild TheatreHOW TO BE AN ENDING Starts June 1 At Hudson Guild Theatre
THE QUEEN OF BITCOIN: THE RISE AND FALL Starts Performances On June 5 As Part of Hollywood Fringe FesitvalTHE QUEEN OF BITCOIN: THE RISE AND FALL Starts Performances On June 5 As Part of Hollywood Fringe Fesitval
ODYSSEY: RACE AND RACISM Opens June 11 At Hollywood Fringe FestivalODYSSEY: RACE AND RACISM Opens June 11 At Hollywood Fringe Festival
$3 Million Endowment Fund to Establish New 'Bob Bennett Future Leaders' Program$3 Million Endowment Fund to Establish New 'Bob Bennett Future Leaders' Program

Videos

Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100' Video Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More Video
Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry, Jews R 2 Much Fun
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/30-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Theatre 29 (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Whittier Boulevard
Los Angeles Theatre Center (4/20-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You