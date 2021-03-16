(CAP UCLA) Presents DakhaBrakha This April

(CAP UCLA) presents DakhaBrakha on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 7 PM PDT on CAP UCLA Online. This performance is free to enjoy with registration. For more information on engaging with or supporting the arts and artists presented by CAP UCLA, visit support CAP UCLA.

DakhaBrakha returns, last seen during CAP UCLA's 2018-19 season at The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA and first presented in an exclusive concert pairing with Tuvan ensemble Huun Huur Tu in September 2015 at Royce Hall. Their performance was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine exclusively for CAP UCLA Online.

Kyiv's "ethno-chaos" quartet DakhaBrakha is a subversive mix of Ukrainian folk melodies, punk-pop, hip-hop, urban avant-garde theater and traditional instrumentation from around the world. Having experimented with Ukrainian folk music, the band added rhythms of the surrounding world into their music to create their own original style. The quartet's astonishingly powerful vocal range is of a musical spectrum that is both intimate and riotous, plumbing the depths of traditional and contemporary rhythms.

The name DakhaBrakha means "give/take" in the old Ukrainian language and it reflects their resilience and philosophy. Led by Vladislav Troitskyi and born as a live theater music crew, DakhaBrakha is a project of the Dakh Center for Contemporary Art. Experiencing the quartet is a gift that is unforgettable and rare.

Funds for CAP UCLA Presents DakhaBrakha were provided in part by the José Luis Nazar Endowment for the Performing Arts. DakhaBrakha is exclusively represented by Bill Smith at Riot Artists.