Brunch Electronik Announces Lineup For Second Los Angeles Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Barcelona's beloved Brunch Electronik has announced the lineup for its second US edition, taking place in Los Angeles on January 18 at Exposition Park. In partnership with premier underground event collectives, Minimal Effort and SBCLTR, Brunch Electronik's Los Angeles lineup features some of today's brightest house and techno stars to soundtrack the daytime, open-air experience.

Brunch Electronik's second Los Angeles edition follows its successful debut US show earlier this summer. The event takes its curational prowess to new heights by offering another standout array of performers for its latest iteration. The lineup features a live set from German techno and trance titan Stephan Bodzin, pioneering SCI + TEC label boss Dubfire, French party starter Apache, and eclectic LA-based DJ and producer Julia Sandstorm.

Established in 2013 as a Sunday afternoon weekly party in Barcelona, Brunch Electronik has since expanded into a globally renowned music project, hosting events across the world in cities across Europe, as well as establishing a footprint in the US after its debut event at Exposition Park in Los Angeles featuring Colyn, Will Clarke, Maya Jane Coles, DJ Harvey, and more. Known for its dynamic atmosphere and innovative programming, Brunch Electronik skillfully fuses forward-thinking lineup curation, gastronomy, and sustainability initiatives to foster inclusive and diverse communities on their dance floors.

Based in Los Angeles, Minimal Effort has established itself as a premier destination for dance music enthusiasts, hosting meticulously curated lineups of global electronic music luminaries in unique locations throughout the city. Minimal Effort's parent company Underrated Presents is an independent event production company renowned for crafting top-tier musical experiences that epitomize the essence of electronic music culture. Underrated Presents is also behind one of LA's most established underground destinations, Clinic Wednesdays. Clinic Wednesdays has served as a weekly soirée at Hollywood's intimate Station 1640, featuring a dynamic rotation of both established and rising DJs for the last decade.

An integral pillar of the Los Angeles underground scene, SBCLTR skillfully combines top-tier production, unparalleled musical curation, and world-class hospitality to deliver sophisticated electronic music experiences throughout the city. Dedicated to crafting immersive, avant-garde atmospheres for their events, SBCLTR provides a space where emerging talents can flourish and established artists can reinvent themselves. Through their pioneering use of experiential locales for their one-off events, SBCLTR fosters a dynamic synergy between art, culture, and community impossible to experience elsewhere. Expanding its global footprint, SBCLTR is also a co-founder of LABRYINTO festival in Costa Rica.

Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles with impeccably curated beats, Brunch Electronik at Exposition Park will deliver an incredible electronic music experience in the heart of sun-soaked Los Angeles. The second LA edition will feature Brunch's signature food & beverage truck selection, an expansive vendor village, art installations, and more activities in addition to the world-class production the brand is known for.

Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, December 5th and general on-sale begins Friday, December 6th including GA & VIP Backstage ticket options. Sign up for the presale here.

Comments