Bruce Vilanch & More to Star in KRITZERLAND 14th Anniversary Show

KRITZERLAND will present its 14th anniversary show. This is the 129th unique cabaret concert featuring well-known and little-known songs from the Broadway Stage and Silver Screen. Informative and humorous commentary is inserted between numbers.

The concert will take place on September 18, 2024 at Catalina Jazz Club.

Doors Open 7:00 pm • Show Starts 8:30 pm

The concert will star Anastasia Barzee, Jason Graae, Ava Madison Gray, Kerry O'Malley, Adrienne Stiefel, Bruce Vilanch and Robert Yacko.

The first show was in September of 2010 and these themed evenings became a monthly event. Over the years. Kritzerland audiences have heard well over 2500 songs by every major musical theater composer and lyricist, popular songwriters, and movie composers who wrote popular songs, all performed by the cream-of-the-crop performers.

This will be a night to celebrate some of Kritzerland's Greatest Hits - a compendium of some of Kritzerland's most popular songs from the past 128 shows by a dazzling array of composers/lyricists and featuring an amazing cast. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty.

Ticket Information:

Reservations & Information: catalinajazzclub.com • (323) 466-2210

$35 V.I.P Reserved Seating • $25 General Seating

Entree of Two Item minimums apply to all patrons in addition to show ticket. A .49¢ royalty fee is charged to all patrons

