Brett C. Leonard's GUINEA PIG SOLO to Make West Coast Premiere at The Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Twenty years after its World Premiere co-production between New York's famed Public Theater and LAByrinth Theater Company in 2004 (Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz, artistic directors), Brett C. Leonard's Guinea Pig Solo will make its West Coast Premiere at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles. This "haunting and harrowing" (Chicago Sun-Times) "genuinely startling piece of theater" (Chicago Tribune), produced by Urban Theatre Movement, co-directed by Paul Tully and Marilyn Camacho, will run from November 8th to December 1st.

A stunning riff on Buchner's 1836 classic Woyzeck, this "electrifying journey into the depths of the human consciousness" (Talkin' Broadway) follows Jose Solo, a young Iraq War veteran navigating the complexities of post-9/11 New York. Crippled by PTSD and yanked in opposing directions by those around him trying to help, Jose attempts to win back his wife and son while following his own mantra - love and be loved. "Ambitious, inventive and fresh" (The New Yorker), "it's not to be missed" (Chicago Tribune), "the kind of catharsis rarely found on the stage" (Chicago Sun-Times). "Guinea Pig Solo burns itself into our memories" (New York Post).

"This play feels especially timely as we stand at a pivotal moment in history, with an upcoming election that could shape the future of our country" says co-director Marilyn Camacho. "War, women's rights, and our economy are a critical part of that conversation, whereas decisions can leave a lasting impact on countless people, families, and most tragically, innocent children." "I want to bring the audience into a communal space and put this story under a microscope in the hopes of sparking a conversation about the aftermath of our decisions" adds co-director and military veteran Paul Tully.

The cast of Guinea Pig Solo features Andres Velez (Jose Solo), Jackie Quinones (Vivian), Miguel Angel Garcia (Gary), Daniel V. Graulau (Doctor Kramer), Jaime Zevallos (John Rodriguez), Natasha Elías (Nikki), Paul Tully (Charlie Sansone), Chelsea J. Smith (Zoo Guide), Phylicia Wissa (Receptionist and Nurse), Oscar Avila (Bicycle Cop & Nurse), Emmanuel Saavedra (Junior), and Dyane Pascall (Understudy).

Guinea Pig Solo features scenic design by Geronimo Guzman with assistance by Andrea Corona; lighting design by Jimmy Balistreri; master carpentry by Colt McGuire; project management by Fred Ronquillo; stage technical support by Kristen Squires and Sam Manning; fabrication artist Eric Crider; wardrobe design by Lucia Rodriguez; stage management by Karen "Kaz" Osborne; and co-produced by Norma Flores and Judd Azouley.

GUINEA PIG SOLO TICKET AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Tickets for performances can be purchased by visiting

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guinea-pig-solo-tickets-1032147269267?aff=oddtdtcreator

Single tickets range from $23-$40

Performance dates and times: November 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30 at 8 pm; November 10, 17, 24, and December 1 at 6 pm. All performances will be presented at the Odyssey Theatre located at 2055 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Comments