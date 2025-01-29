Boston Court Pasadena Presents The World Premiere Production Of FROU-FROU: A MENAGERIE OF SORTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boston Court Pasadena opens the world premiere production of Frou-Frou: A Menagerie of Sorts, written by John Anthony Loffredo and directed by Zi Alikhan on Saturday, March 1.

Frou-Frou: A Menagerie of Sorts is an explosive new play about two queer siblings yearning to be understood despite their mother's archaic expectations. L is a stoner with social anxiety, Harold is an aspiring ballerina, and their mother is a woman from another time. Driven by archaic dreams for her children, all Mamma wants is for a man to marry L to rescue the family from financial ruin. So when a big, burly traveler turns up at their doorstep, she thinks her prayers have been answered. But it is Harold, her tutu-wearing son, who seems most attracted to this strange man, while L, her chronically online "daughter," doesn't seem to want him - but wants to become him. By turns raucous, poetic, touching, and dangerous, Frou-Frou: A Menagerie of Sorts riffs on Tennessee Williams's The Glass Menagerie in this story of two queer siblings yearning to be understood.

Boston Court Pasadena's Executive Director Manuel Prieto says, "In a time where executive orders are stripping away protections for the LGBTQIA+ community, this play celebrates the many layers, versions, and possibilities of queerness that exist. Relevant and riveting, it's a piece that boldly explores gender and sexuality in the context of familial bonds, and reminds us of the complex uniqueness of our community."

Artistic Director Jessica Kubzansky adds, "We're thrilled to have such a wonderful team of artists to breathe vibrant life in John Anthony's passionate, risky, adventurous new work. The play is fearless and clear-eyed and very funny; it is unflinching in its portrayal of the rogue impulses that lead us all." She goes on, "And the entire artistic team is a gift, with a wonderful cast and design team, led by amazing director Zi Alikhan, whose recent production of Sanctuary City at The Pasadena Playhouse was so brilliant."

The creative team for Frou-Frou: A Menagerie of Sorts includes scenic designer Samuel Keamy-Minor; lighting designer Josh Epstein; Costume Designer Danae Iris McQueen; sound designer Erin Bednarz; props designer Thomas Bigley; projection designer Nicholas Hussong; intimacy director Carly DW Bones; fight director Edgar Landa; choreographer Paul McGill, stage manager Brandon Cheng; assistant stage manager Jaclyn Gehringer; production managers Eric Vosmeier and Jasmine Kalra; and dramaturg Grace Evanoff. Casting by X Casting - Victor Vazquez, CSA.

Frou-Frou: A Menagerie of Sorts opens on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m., with performances thereafter on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through March 30. Five preview performances take place February 21 through February 28 on the same schedule. Tickets range from $32 to $72, including fees.

Located in Pasadena, California, Boston Court Pasadena is an intimate performing arts center that creates and nurtures innovative, boundary-pushing art that invokes the power of collective imagination to illuminate our common humanity. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Jessica Kubzansky and Executive Director Manuel Prieto, the 70-seat Marjorie Branson Performance Space and the 99-seat Main Stage serve as homes for Boston Court's season of adventurous theatre, its richly eclectic music series, the annual New Play Reading Festival, and a rotating visual art program, among other engagement and education offerings. Boston Court Pasadena was founded in 2003 by philanthropist Z. Clark Branson and Founding Producing Director Eileen T'Kaye.

Boston Court Pasadena is generously funded in-part by the Perenchio Foundation, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Shubert Foundation and Z. Clark Branson.

Boston Court Pasadena is located at 70 N Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106. Parking is free in the on-site lot. For reservations and information, call (626) 683-6801 or go to bostoncourtpasadena.org.

Comments