Bitches Get Personal - Live Storytelling Show Returns August 27

It's Personal is a live solo storytelling show that brings storytelling with a twist!

Aug. 18, 2020  

It's Personal performs the 4th Thursday of the month. This month they are doing an all women identifying show called, Bitches Get Personal. And yes, they are a group of bitches getting personal.

Thursday, August 27th at 4:00pm & 6:30pm PST. The show streams live on Youtube.

Featuring Janette Danielson, Skyler Thomas, Chloe Godard, Riley Billingsley, Natalie Beisner, Zuri Starks. Directed by Liz Kummer & Riley Billingsle.

Link to the YouTube show at 4pm: Click Here. Link to the YouTube show at 6:30pm: Click Here.

Link to our website show page: Click Here


