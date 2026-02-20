Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company Continues 2025–2026 National Tour With STILL/HERE And Seminal Repertory Works

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company continues its 2025–2026 national tour February 26 through May 1, 2026, with performances in eight cities across the United States. The tour features one of four rotating programs, highlighted by the landmark restaging of STILL/HERE, alongside CONTINUOUS REPLAY, STORY/, and COLLAGE REVISITED (1988, 2025). Additional tour dates will be announced.

Originally created during the AIDS epidemic, STILL/HERE is described by The New York Times as “An American Classic.” The work draws from the company’s Survival Workshops, conducted nationwide with people living with life-threatening illness. Their words and gestures inform the choreography and text, blending spoken word, video, and movement in a multimedia structure. The remount was produced by New York Live Arts with lead support from Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Company members performing on tour include Barrington Hinds, Jada Jenai, Shane Larson, Danielle Marshall, Jacoby Pruitt, Babou Sanneh, Hannah Seiden, Mak Thornquest, Wyeth Walker, and Rosa Allegra Wolff.

CONTINUOUS REPLAY, originally choreographed by Arnie Zane as Hand Dance in 1977 and later revised by Bill T. Jones in 1991, is structured around 45 precise gestures developed over time and space. The score, by Jerome Begin, references Beethoven’s first and last string quartets.

STORY/ continues the company’s exploration of John Cage’s indeterminacy as a choreographic tool, set to Franz Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14 (“Death and the Maiden”) performed live.

COLLAGE REVISITED (1988, 2025) revisits The History of Collage, the final collaboration between Jones and Zane before Zane’s death. The remount reflects on spectacle, memory, and artistic partnership within the 1980s art scene.

Bill T. Jones, now 74, continues to lead the company as Artistic Director/Co-Founder/Choreographer and serves as Artistic Director of New York Live Arts. His honors include two Tony Awards, the National Medal of the Arts, a Kennedy Center Honor, and a MacArthur Fellowship.

TOUR SCHEDULE

February 26–28, 2026

Meany Center for the Performing Arts

Seattle, WA

Program: STILL/HERE

(February 24 screening of Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters; February 28 master class with Jacoby Pruitt)

March 5, 2026

CAP UCLA – Royce Hall

Los Angeles, CA

Program: STILL/HERE

March 18, 2026

Wisconsin Union Theater

Madison, WI

Program: STILL/HERE

March 28, 2026

McCain Auditorium, Kansas State University

Manhattan, KS

Program: CONTINUOUS REPLAY & STORY/

March 31, 2026

Lied Center

Lawrence, KS

Program: CONTINUOUS REPLAY & STORY/

April 10–11, 2026

Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth

Hanover, NH

Program: STILL/HERE

April 17, 2026

Wexner Center for the Arts

Columbus, OH

Program: STILL/HERE

May 1, 2026

UMASS Fine Arts Center

Amherst, MA

Program: COLLAGE REVISITED & STORY/

Complete ticket information is available through each presenting venue.