Bill Kerlin Steps Down as Managing Director of the Laguna Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Playhouse announced that Bill Kerlin will step down from his position as Managing Director of the Laguna Playhouse to focus solely on his work as Managing Director of North Coast Repertory. David Ellenstein will continue in his dual roles as Artistic Director of both the Laguna Playhouse and North Coast Repertory Theatre.

Laguna Playhouse Board of Directors comments, “While we appreciate all that Bill has been able to accomplish in the last 18 or so months, we have come to the conclusion that we must have a Managing Director in our theater, and for the greater community, on a full-time basis.” A search for a new Managing Director for the Laguna Playhouse will begin after the start of the new year.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse (David Ellenstein, Artistic Director) is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Comments