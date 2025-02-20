Ballet Hispánico Celebrates 150th Anniversary of CARMEN At The Carpenter Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Carpenter Performing Arts Center Long Beach will present Ballet Hispánico on Saturday, March 15 at 8 p.m. Named one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico performs CARMEN.maquia, a Picasso-inspired contemporary take on Bizet's beloved classic.

The fresh and daring performance at the Carpenter Center takes place nearly to the day of the 150th anniversary of the 1875 debut of Bizet's Carmen.

One of today's most sought-after choreographers, Gustavo Ramírez Sansano honors and invigorates the powerful Spanish leading lady in this highly original reimagining of the tragic tale, bringing the fire and elegance of Bizet's Carmen into a stark, sculptural world of dance. Unfolding on a minimalist stage—a blank canvas inspired by Picasso's love of both Carmen and the bullring—CARMEN.maquia transforms the well-known story of love, jealousy, and tragedy into a powerful, contemporary statement on strength and defiance.

As for the name, Sansano says, “The art of bullfighting is tauromaquia. Picasso said Carmen was like the untamable bull. So, we took tauromaquia, removed tauro, and added 'Carmen.'” The influence of Picasso's bold, fragmented style is present throughout CARMEN.maquia as Sansano's choreography intertwines classical traditions with modern innovation. The dancers' bold forms and fluid movements, merge ballet, paso doble, and flamenco with contemporary shapes in this visually striking and emotionally resonant evening of dance.

Ballet Hispánico's Long Beach performance on March 15 is followed by performances at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert (March 17) and the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks (March 20) before the company heads to the U.K.

About Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico was founded on the principle that everyone deserves dance, quality dance training and innovative performances. As the largest Latino cultural organization in the United States, Ballet Hispánico provides the space and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. The Company has performed for more than 2.5 million people in three continents and all fifty states, engaging audiences with the work of Latino and Latina choreographers. Through its exemplary artistry, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies the Latin American experience in the field.

When: Saturday, Mar 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. / Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 6200 E. Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815

Tickets: $55, available at carpenterarts.org.

Comments