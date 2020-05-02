BWW Spotlight Series: Meet Selah Victor, Former Actors Co-op Theater Production Manager Whose Next Very Personal Production is Due Later This Year

With the current theatre world on hiatus, I have created a Spotlight Series on Broadway World which features interviews with some of the many talented artists who make our Los Angeles theatre community so exciting and vibrant thanks to their ongoing contribution to keeping the Arts alive in the City of the Angels. And just like all of us, I wondered how they are dealing with the abrupt end of productions in which they were involved.

This Spotlight focuses on Selah Victor, an actor and former Production Manager of Actors Co-op Theater Company in Hollywood whose next very personal production is due later this year. And while the "wait is on," Selah is sharing her musical comedy talents by creating clever and very relevant "safe at home" videos on YouTube. So, with a toddler at home as well as a new addition to her family on the way, how is she fueling her creativity at home and sharing it with others?

Shari Barrett (SB): What would you like readers to know about your theatrical background?

Selah Victor (Selah): I have been a performing in the theater since I was 10 years old and graduated from UC Irvine with a degree in Theater, which also included a year studying and performing in theater all over the UK. After college, I moved to Los Angeles where I continued to perform on the stage all over the city including Actors Co-op, The Garry Marshall Theater, Theater West, Pico Playhouse, and Second City. I became a member of Actors Co-op Theater Company in 2003, serving on the Production Committee and producing several shows before becoming the Production Manager from 2015-2019. I also co-founded an independent theater production company called Standing Room Only to bring shows from concept to creation.

(SB): What production(s) were you involved with when word went out it needed to immediately be either postponed or cancelled?

(Selah): I wasn't involved in any stage productions personally. But our two Spring shows at Actors Co-op, Marvin's Room and A Man of No Importance, had to be postponed, and the closing weekend of A Body of Water (March 13-15) had to be cancelled. For more information about Actors Co-op, visit https://www.actorsco-op.org/

(SB): Now that you find yourself at home, how are you keeping the Arts alive by using social media or other online sites?

(Selah): I have been having so much fun keeping the Arts alive while at home by producing sketch comedy with my toddler! And I am pregnant with our second child due later this year. As busy as I have been, it has truly helped to keep my spirits up and I have found it such a thrill to produce things at home, sharpening my skills as a performer, writer and editor, as well as a Mom! It's also been so rewarding to post my sketches on social media and YouTube and to get positive feedback from the internet audience.

(SB): My personal favorite, which I saw on Facebook, is your "Stay at Home Rap" which I watched over and over again, laughing myself silly over the cuteness of your son and your relevant lyrics with such important messages.

(Selah): Here are the links to my "quarantine" sketches:

Quarantine With Kids: https://youtu.be/l_jeXG6fg2U

Stay at Home Rap: https://youtu.be/u5vkwivvmT0

(SB): What thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the L.A. Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?



(Selah): It's been so wonderful to see how the L.A. Theatre community has come together throughout all of this. I've seen online rehearsals, performances, play readings and more, all of which have helped artists to keep their spark alive to keep creating. I do think we need to support our small theaters to help them keep the lights on through this difficult financial time, and so many people have been going the extra mile to make sure these theaters can stay open.



Let's stay in touch! My website and social media handles are:

www.selahvictor.com

Instagram: @selahvictor

Twitter: @selah_v

Photo captions (from top) : 1. Selah Victor headshot 2. Selah Victor with Floyd Van Buskirk in "Lend Me a Tenor" at Actors Co-op 3. Selah Victor with Jose Villarreal and Alastair Murden in "Lucky Stiff" at Actors Co-op 4. Selah Victor in "World Goes Round" at Actors Co-op 5. Selah Victor with Carrie Madsen in "World Goes Round" at Actors Co-op 6. The cast of "World Goes Round" at Actors Co-op





