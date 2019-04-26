BWW Review: BritWeek Launches with the World Premiere of THE CAVERN CLUB: THE BEAT GOES ON at the Wallis

To celebrate the longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, BritWeek launched its annual event in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Wed, 4-24-19 with the World Premiere of the new 60th anniversary documentary film "THE CAVERN CLUB: The Beat Goes On" which shares the story of a Club whose fortunes have ebbed and flowed in tandem with that of the city of Liverpool itself. Not just the launch pad for The Beatles, The Cavern is landmark place that has embraced the ever-changing music scene, enduring the highs and lows, the dramas, the battles, the heartache, but above all... the music.

Presented by Paul McGann hosted by John Lennon's sister, Julia Baird, and Dr. Nigel Lythgoe, OBE, Chairman of BritWeek, the film takes viewers on a fascinating rollercoaster ride through the life of Liverpool's world-famous Cavern Club, the place where The Beatles' musical identity was formed thanks to the 292 gigs the group played there between February 1961 and August 1963. Dubbed "the cradle of British pop music," during "THE CAVERN CLUB: The Beat Goes On" I learned it first opened its doors as a Jazz club in 1957, modeled after a popular post WWII gathering spot in Paris.

The Cavern has gone on to play a pivotal role in each and every time period of popular music since it opened, even with the frequent change in ownership, all of whom are interviewed during the film along with photos and videos taken both inside and outside the club. And even though the original building was demolished, thanks to life-long supporters who have continued to re-invent it, the Cavern continues to have a permanent place on the world's musical map.

The number of top-drawer artists to tread its fabled stage reads like a roll call of popular music, with the film featuring interviews with many of the stars who have graced its basement stage over the years, including not only Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, but icons from the world of Jazz, Soul, Blues, Rock and Roll, Skiffle, the British Invasion, Punk, and the every present Merseybeat, as well as every other music genre to have ever graced its stage. Impressively, after seven eventful decades, it survives and continues to thrive as a relevant, contemporary live music venue as well as a major tourist destination, a place of pilgrimage for Beatles fans and music fans alike.

And now I want to visit there even more, knowing how The Cavern keeps the memory of the music scene alive in a city only known as a rundown port before the club opened and created a vibrant Parisian-like night life for its citizens of all ages. Certainly I wish I could have been at the Saturday afternoon or weekday lunchtime concerts for college students during which the early dank and smelly club welcomed not only The Beatles but also future stars such as The Hollies, Gerry and the Pacemakers, the Rolling Stones, The Who, Manfred Mann, The Zombies, The Yardbirds with Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Adele and so many more who led The British Invasion into America and around the world. What a treat is was to hear so many of these icons interviewed in "THE CAVERN CLUB: The Beat Goes On," as well as watch early films of their appearances there.

"THE CAVERN CLUB: The Beat Goes On" was directed by Christian Francis-Davies & Jon Keats, written by Bill Heckle, produced by Christian Francis-Davies with Executive Producers Colin McKeown, Bill Heckle, Dave Jones, George Guinness and Julia Baird. Kudos to all of them and the technical team including Cinematographer Daniele Lucca. Editors Patrick Hall and Rachel McElroy, and Sound Designer Mark Schofield, for their dedication to honoring the club's historic importance.

After the 70-minute film ended, during intermission I met Julia Baird (who shared she has written two books, surprising me with the fact that John Lennon's mother Julia also had two daughters), Chris Carter, host of KLOS' Breakfast With the Beatles on Sunday mornings, and members of The Fab Four, my favorite The Beatles tribute band who is appearing this weekend at four local venues, including The Saban in Beverly Hills on Saturday, April 27. More information at http://thefabfour.com/

The evening then offered everyone a real taste of the Beatles' iconic flare with a live performance by The Cavern Club Beatles, the first and only resident band endorsed by the Cavern Club and performs there throughout the week, including their all-era Beatles show every Saturday. Formed in 2011 after extensive auditions with help from legendary Beatles recording engineer Geoff Emerick. they are Four Lads from Liverpool who replicate perfectly both the look and sound of the fab four, with attention to detail both musically and creatively.

Their rocking set, which had the multi-generational audience up on its feet, singing and dancing to the music which will keep The Beatles memory alive throughout history, included I Saw Her Standing There, Please Please Me, From Me to You, Do You Want to Know a Secret, I Wanna Be Your Man, All My Loving, She Loves You, I Want to Hold Your Hand, A Hard Day's Night, If I Fell, I Feel Fine, Drive My Car, Twist and Shout, Revolution, One After 909, and Back in the USSR.

Learn more about events during BritWeek by visiting http://thewallis.org/BritWeek And be sure to attend upcoming screenings of "THE CAVERN CLUB: The Beat Goes On" as it rolls out across the world!

Now are you ready to join me and Take That long-promised-to-yourself trip to Liverpool?

24 April 2019: Britweek Presents World Premiere of "The Cavern Club: The Beat Goes On" at the Wallis Annenberg Center.

- Pictured: The Cavern Club Beatles with Julia Baird, Nigel Lithgoe (C), The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes (far left)

- Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/ Rex/Shutterstock

Photos of the current Cavern Club courtesy of The Wallis





