BWW Q&A: Rena Strober on LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Big Bear Theatre Project

The Big Bear Theatre Project has produced exceptional quality theater at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center since 2011 They are proud to present "Little Shop of Horrors", a Mike Rotman Production, featuring incredible talent hailing from Broadway, television, films and theater in the main roles, with emerging star talent as the "Urchins", directed by Beth Wheat with Musical direction by Mike Walker.

"Little Shop of Horrors" is an homage to campy B film horror, doo wop rock and roll and Greek tragedies - resulting in a uniquely funny, tragic, and toe tapping musical that audiences have loved for decades.

Big Bear Theatre Project is a non profit theater company with a mission to bring inclusive, thought provoking and entertaining productions to our mountain top community, inviting residents and locals to experience the communal joy that comes from a shared performance experience.

Featuring an all star cast hailing from Broadway to television, and fantastic emerging talent and stars. Devon Michaels (Gilmore Girls), Rena Strober (Nickelodeon), Kevin Symons (Parks & Recreation) and more!

Rena Strober is a Broadway/TV actress whose voice is also heard on hundreds of animated cartoons & video games. Some favorite Broadway credits include Les Miserables (Cosette), Fiddler on the Roof (Tzeitel) and Beauty & The Beast (Belle). TV fans know Rena from her recurring roles on Disney' Liv & Maddie and Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn, VEEP & SHAMELESS. Rena's award winning Sesame Street album IMAGINE THAT features Jason Alexander, French Stewart and a choir of young blind children that Rena taught while working at the Academy of Music for the Blind. Rena works & lives in Los Angeles while also studying to be a Cantor with the AJRCA and raising an incredible little girl named Izzy. www.renastrober.bandcamp.com www.renastrober.com

What initially attracted you to the role in "Little Shop of Horrors"?

Audrey is iconic in our world! She's one of my favorite tragic heroines and a role I've yet to play. The older I've gotten the stronger the women are that I've had the opportunity to portray, so being asked to tell Audrey's story was a dream come true. In a world where women need to be strong it's a good reminder that oftentimes women are literally beaten down and are just hanging on by a thread. These women need their stories told.

Can you share some of your experiences working with The Big Bear Theatre Project?

Working in the mountains feels like I'm back at Stagedoor Manor in the Catskills where my love of musical theatre was born! The theatre itself is beautiful and the creative team behind this show are doing everything possible to make this the most exciting production they've ever had at The Big Bear Theatre Project. It feels like I'm part of something very special.

How is your experience working with Devon Michaels again after knowing each other since childhood?

When I walked on stage last week for our first rehearsal and hugged my old friend Devon, I had to hold back so many tears. I whispered to him 'We're doing a show!' We met at Stagedoor Manor when we were kids and both fell in love with the theatre at the same time. We haven't done a show together since then so watching him shine as Seymour, and getting to sing towards his smile simply makes this the most meaningful production ever! We have the same deep connection for the stage and that all came from our summers at Stagedoor when life was so pure. All we did was sing our hearts out for 6 weeks each summer. It's like we're getting to do that again and all the bad things in the world just wash away.

Can you tell us more about your character in "Little Shop of Horrors" and how you relate to her?

Oh wow, how do I relate to Audrey? Well, I think the real similarity comes in our never ending optimism that lies beneath all her pain. She really tries to see the best in people, even when they let her down. She's also completely selfless and, well, I won't give away the ending, but lets love guide her in the end. As a mom to a 7 year old little girl, I have had to lead with selflessness and love many times. I try to always see the best in someone, unless they cut me off in traffic, then I suddenly assume they're out to ruin my life! But mostly, I am an eternal optimist.

What are some of the challenges you've faced while preparing for this role?

I haven't had to sing in this high of an altitude in over 15 years. I'm finding it a big challenging to support my high notes and not get winded from moving around the stage. Other than that, playing Audrey is about stripping yourself of all worldly knowledge and judgement. She is pure and doesn't come at life with an awareness of her trauma or with 'life experience' as she says to Seymour. I'm trying to continually keep that in mind so I keep my eyes wide and my hopes up in each scene.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

It's LITTLE SHOP!! It's one of the best shows by Menken & Ashman. The music, the story and not to mention the relevance to today. We're not modernizing it but it's hard not to see the similarity between the story and what's happening with Capitalism and big business taking over the world. Plus, the music is simply divine, the cast is OUTSTANDING and Big Bear is the perfect place to take a breather from life. Just be prepared to breath a little harder while you're here.

