Video: Laverne Cox Visits THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Laverne Cox recently stopped by The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Watch video of her visit as she raves about her friends Ryan McCartan and Sarah Hyland.

The Broadway company includes current cast members Ryan McCartan, Sarah Hyland, Michael Maliakel, Samantha Pauly, and Charlie Pollock, Linedy Genao, Austin Colby, and Eric Anderson.

The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. This new principal cast joins the production on the recent occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the original novel’s publishing in 1925.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

The musical started Broadway previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre, “led by vocal-powerhouse stars Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, in an extravagant, crowd-pleasing spectacle, where a cascade of visual splendor showers the eye.” (Washington Post). It’s Broadway bow followed a world premiere engagement that became the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history.

That production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The Great Gatsby continued the show’s record-breaking path in New York, twice smashing The Broadway Theatre’s box office records for weekly sales, in 2024 and 2025.