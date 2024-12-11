BWW Q&A: Maxx Reed on IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT, TYLER PRICE! at The Hudson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We spoke to Maxx Reed about IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT, TYLER PRICE! at The Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles. From Tony Award-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Broadway's Rock of Ages) and Emmy Award-winning composer and lyricist Ben Decter (Operation Homecoming), comes the world premiere of It's Not Your Fault, Tyler Price!

This heartwarming new musical follows Jackson, a middle school boy with big feelings who’s in big trouble after punching his bullying classmate, Tyler Price, for mocking his sister, Lucy, after she sings about wanting a bat mitzvah. Lucy attends the same school, but in the special day class. She has epilepsy and related learning challenges – lots of them. Jackson’s principal insists Jackson explain himself to the entire school in order to avoid expulsion. With music he steals from his composer dad, Jackson stages a scrappy, heartfelt musical. Through each family member’s bravery, we watch healing begin for all.

Performances for the six-week limited engagement will play at The Hudson Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd.) in Hollywood, from November 7 to December 15, 2024.

Maxx Reed is a multi-genre movement artist & educator, choreographer & director, as well as a multi-medium filmmaker. Trained in styles spanning from classical ballet to hip hop, Maxx’s performance credits include: Broadway debut Spiderman: Turn off the Dark & Beetlejuice the Musical; music videos: Michael Jackson’s “Hold My Hand” & Beyonce’s “Who Run The World (Girls)”; television: ABC’s Dance War: Bruno vs Carrie Ann, “The Tony Awards”, & “American Music Awards” with Usher; and, film: Michael Jackson’s This Is It. Choreography clients include: Mariah Carey; musicals: Claudio Quest & “Nikola Drops the Beat”; and music videos for SEE. When off stage, he’s behind the camera as filmmaker & founder of Esotericam Productions, for which director & producer credits include: TV series Live at Gramercy Park, series documentary Broadway Dreams, and short films “Pas de Carole” & “The Sonnet Project”. With the art of movement, theater & filmmaking, Maxx aims to show compassion through choreography & creative collaboration–– emphasizing his role as a dance educator and multi-platform storyteller.

Can you share more about your creative process with Tyler Price?

As the choreographer for "It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price!," my process was unique because it was deeply personal. Anzli McNew, who is both my niece and a co-founder of EpiArts Alliance, greatly influenced much of the work. EpiArts Alliance is an initiative of the non-profit Design With Us, created to advocate for accessibility in the performing arts, particularly for individuals with photosensitivity and other related conditions. Based on my time spent with Anzli, who has epilepsy, her firsthand experience inspired many of the mannerisms, body language, and events I staged in the show. Being familiar with her story as a performer and understanding the guidelines we’re developing with EpiArts informed our decisions every step of the way. From storytelling to lighting choices, we worked thoughtfully, even staging the placement of flashlights and traffic patterns on stage and sharing short videos with Anzli to gather her feedback.

How has your knowledge on photosensitivity influenced your work with EpiArts Alliance?

My knowledge of photosensitivity has shaped how we approach accessibility with EpiArts Alliance. Seeing Anzli’s experiences with epilepsy made me realize how small lighting and staging adjustments can significantly improve accessibility. We've focused on creating environments that are safe and enjoyable for everyone, particularly those with photosensitive conditions, without compromising the artistic experience.

Can you speak on Kristen/Ben's involvement and support with EpiArts?

The musical "It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price!" is the creation of Emmy Award-winning composer Ben Decter and Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi, who were both part of this groundbreaking initiative to ensure that the production is accessible to individuals with photosensitive epilepsy and related conditions. Earlier this year, Decter and Hanggi participated in a roundtable discussion organized by EpiArts, featuring experts from across fields to tackle challenges of photosensitive lighting in live theatre and explored ways to make lighting design safer for diverse audiences. The discussion led to the creation of the "Lighting Safety Guide on Photosensitivity," which was used by the creative team of "It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price!"

How important do you believe the FlashCue Project is in theaters, particularly in creating new ADA standards for photosensitive audience members?

The importance of the FlashCue Project can’t be overstated. One of EpiArts’ groundbreaking initiatives, FlashCue catalogs lighting cues from Broadway productions, allowing audiences with conditions like epilepsy, autism, or migraines to make informed decisions. For "Tyler Price," integrating these protocols from the start, rather than wedging them in after the fact, showed that inclusivity can happen seamlessly. Non-photosensitive audience members still experience a fully immersive, beautiful production, but with intentional adjustments, and those with photosensitivity can now enjoy the same experience without fear.

How has your role involved working with lighting designers?

Our lighting designer, Jamie Roderick, was incredible. From the very beginning, Jamie worked closely with EpiArts to ensure the lighting adhered to their light-safe standards. My role was to serve as a spokesperson for Anzli while contributing creatively as I would on any show.

Can you tell us more about the heartwarming new musical, "It's Not Your Fault, Tyler Price!"?

"It's Not Your Fault, Tyler Price!" tells the story of Jackson, a middle schooler who faces the consequences of defending his sister, Lucy, who has epilepsy, from a school bully. Jackson’s bold attempt to stage a musical about his family’s struggles lies at the heart of this moving production. Inspired by Decter’s real-life experience as a father to a daughter with epilepsy, the musical celebrates resilience and understanding for those living with neurological conditions, while also offering an emotional journey that highlights the challenges families face with epilepsy, bullying, and self-expression.

What can audiences expect from the six-week limited engagement at The Hudson Theatre?

Audiences can expect "It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price!" to be a heartfelt and funny musical that tackles real-life challenges, but it’s also a pioneering production in inclusive design. From the engaging story and powerful performances to the innovative lighting protocols, this production sets a new standard for how theater can be both entertaining and accessible. Don’t miss the final week of performances!

Why must audiences come and see the show?

I hope audiences find commonality in a story that might seem too wild to be true—but is. Families struggling with any challenge can feel seen and understood, and I hope creators see that a little extra thought can make theater more inclusive.

Comments