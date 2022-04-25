BWW Interview: Megan Hilty on BROADWAY CELEBRATES THE SORAYA

The final event of The Soraya's 10th Anniversary Celebration - Broadway Celebrates The Soraya - features Broadway stars Eden Espinosa, Joshua Henry and Megan Hilty, backed by Richard Kaufman and the CSUN Symphony April 30, 2022. Megan was most gracious in finding time to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Megan!

You, Eden Espinsoa and Joshua Henry will be headlining The Soraya's final 10th Anniversary Celebration April 30th. You have a long history of performing at The Soraya. What is it about The Soraya that keeps you coming back to The Soraya stage?

I was fortunate enough to play The Soraya years ago and it is still one of my favorite concerts because of the gorgeous venue, the amazing audience and all the wonderful people who work there. I'm really excited to go back.

With all the benefit concerts you do, have you lost count of how many times you've worked with Eden and Joshua?

Definitely lost count of the times I've sung with Eden, but I've never had the pleasure of working with Joshua. But I'm a huge fan of his (and his heavenly voice!) so I'm thrilled to sing with him for the first time at The Soraya!

I have had the pleasure of seeing you perform in a number of musicals, as well as, in concert as yourself. Would you prefer taking the stage enveloped in a scripted character or as yourself Megan Hilty?

If you asked me this question 10 years ago, I would have said I preferred playing a scripted character - hands down. But over the years I've grown to really love doing my own concerts with my band, made up of all my closest friends (and husband!) where I have complete control over what I'm doing and can change it at any moment.

With all your experience performing as yourself, how much rehearsal time for a concert or benefit do you need to feel comfortable? How much rehearsal time will you be getting with Richard Kaufman and the CSUN?

We have two days of rehearsal prior to the concert. That should be plenty of time to get in sync with the musicians... and figure out where to stand!

In an alternate universe, under what circumstances would the characters you've portrayed (Wicked's Glinda, 9 to 5's Doralee Rhodes, Noises Off's Brooke Ashton and Smash's Ivy Lynn) meet up to interact? At a union rally? In line for the DMV? A fundraiser for ...?

A nail salon. They each have very specific colors, shapes and styles but they all definitely get their nails done on a regular basis.

Is there one lesson or words of wisdom that a mentor gave you early on that you still adhere to to this today?

My two heroes are Dolly Parton and Bernadette Peters. While they never pulled me aside to give me advice, they taught me by example. Their grace, kindness and generosity all superseded their immense talent. While they are both icons as performers, it's how they treated people offstage that taught me about the kind of professional I will always strive to be.

What words of wisdom would you impart of a newbie performer?

Try as many jobs in the theater that you can (box office, usher, backstage crew, etc.) so you really understand that though the lights are focused on the performers, it takes a small army of people make the show run. And be nice to everyone.

Do you remember your audition songs for Wicked? 9 to 5? Noises Off? Smash?

Wicked: Let Us Be Glad & Popular

Smash: Bye Bye Baby - Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

When I interviewed your husband Brian for his Broadway Stars Sung the Music of Brian Gallagher in 2019, he mentioned how fortunate you two were to be able you work together and travel the world with your two kids. You two must have a sturdy shorthand in communicating musical ideas, right?

Absolutely. We have a shorthand with everything. On top of his amazing musical talents, he's a major grounding force for me, so his presence onstage is incredibly comforting. When he's around, you just know everything is going to be okay.

What's in the near future for Megan Hilty?

Concerts, cartoons and more concerts! Which is awesome because these are my favorite things to do!

Thank you again, Megan! I look forward to hearing you live again.