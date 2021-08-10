BWW Interview: John Lloyd Young Excited For His REUNIONS & Live Performances

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young makes his first LIVE post-pandemic performance in Los Angeles with JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: REUNIONS at Feinstein's at Vitello's August 21, 2021. Got to catch up with John again after all these socially distant months to chat about his busy schedules - quarantined and future.

Thank you for taking the time for, now my third interview with you, John!

Thank you, Gil. Jeez, we're still here! I feel a musical theatre lyric coming on.

Last time we chatted, you were prepping for your livestream HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021, recorded from the Feinstein's at Vitello's stage. Will your August 21st show REUNIONS be your first live onstage show since the lockdown?

It's amongst the first. My first live-audience show since the lockdown was at the newest Feinstein's. The one in Carmel, Indiana. It was a trip, especially to hear the murmur of the crowd from backstage before my entrance. I wasn't getting that in the heat of the pandemic doing live-streams with a skeleton crew in otherwise-empty showrooms.

How many shows online have you done since your HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021?

I'd say probably half a dozen?

What was the inspiration for your show title REUNIONS?

We're able to get back together again, relatively safely. It's my first real, live audience again in Los Angeles and at Feinstein's at Vitello's, and it'll be the first time I play with my full Los Angeles band in 18 months. They won a Grammy since the last time I saw them! They play with me once in a while, they're the band on my first album My Turn... and also the new album I've been working on, but their main gig is as Elvis Costello's band. They won the Grammy with him.

Was it a no-brainer to offer REUNIONS streaming, along with your live performances?

It's what Feinstein's at Vitello's is going to do, going forward. A hybrid of both. I think it's a great idea, especially since there are always people who can't travel due to our current COVID situation and other reasons, but who otherwise still would want to see any given concert. Hollywood is a movie town. We like to put cameras in front of everything. It's the right fit.

Will your trusty music director Tommy Faragher again be backing you on piano?

Always.

Who else will be playing for your REUNIONS?

As mentioned previously, our great L.A. band: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Davey Faragher (Tommy's brother) on bass, and Pete Thomas on drums, with Marcus Watkins on guitar.

With as many concerts that you did pre-pandemic, how often do you need to create new set lists for new shows? Of course, you have to include your inimitable version of 'Sherry Baby' every time.

Sometimes I don't include "Sherry." That could qualify as risky! But I try to usually include something classic from JERSEY BOYS since there will always be someone at any given concert who has come to the party through and because of that. I probably easily have at least 60-70 songs in my repertoire, so it's not too difficult to create a new set list. I either tailor it to a specific situation (Valentine's Day, for example) or whatever I'm feeling at the time. This time, reuniting with our regular band, of course we'll be doing the songs we've recorded together and have played together many times.

Since you're utilizing streaming for your concerts, do you feel fairly confident in booking shows for the next couple of months? You can confirm the dates whether you perform in person or online, right?

I think regardless of what happens with COVID going forward, we can always stream, yes. And I've seen throughout this trying time that there is a tried-and-true group of die-hards who want to be there in person or virtually, no matter what. So we're good to go, this tight-knit community we've created. And new people keep coming to the party, too. It's not back to how it used to be but has turned out to be a workable situation in the meantime, and we're all having fun on both sides of the stage or the screen. On my website where my shows are listed, yes, it will be clear which shows will be in-person, streamed, or both. (The list is at www.johnlloydyoung.com/live )

At lot of Broadway casts have gotten together for reunion Zooms, for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's STARS IN THE HOUSE and Patrick Cassidy's STUDIO TENN TALKS, among others. Has there been any talk about a JERSEY BOYS reunion?

Ha, ha! Almost to a person, the JERSEY BOYS powers-that-be are former actors or aspired to be. I'm sure if you asked them to get together and talk about how they've kept the show running across the world for more than a decade, regardless who's in the cast, they'd be at the microphone in a New York minute. Tell me where I can tune in.

Have you kept in touch with any of your former JERSEY BOYS castmates?

Yes, several. I'm always happy to see Andy Karl tearing up all the great things he does. Renée (Marino) and I have a great bond starting on Broadway, but in a big way formed on set during original scenes for the movie that didn't make the final cut but had Clint and the crew red, tearing up and bent over with laughter. Too bad those scenes won't see the light of day. Clint never releases outtakes. But we savor those memories that only the two of us share, big time. And here in Hollywood, I'm good friends with Johnny Cannizzaro from the movie. Only a few blocks from Feinstein's at Vitello's, I just ran into Jeremy Luke, from the famous fake-out, car shooting scene, while I was tucked away in a corner having a quiet meeting at an Italian restaurant. As they say in Jersey, "You can't write this shit."

Tell us how your other occupation as rhinestone sculptural artist is going. Last time we talked, you had created and sold over 200 of your rhinestone art pieces.

I'm still working on editions of the several series I created in 2020 and am always tooling around with new pieces, too, deciding if I want to take them to series. But another development since the last time we talked is that with COVID restrictions lifting, I was able to pivot back to work on my recordings, and so my time's been split between the two. And, gratefully, some travel is picking up again for live shows. I like juggling the various moving parts.

Any plans for a showing of your gorgeous blingy pieces?

There will be some revealed on my website and socials, and I have some friends I'm talking to about doing a retrospective of my work in a gallery setting. It's been more than a decade since my art debut at the home of my late friend, pop songwriter and COLOR PURPLE composer, Allee Willis. There's a lot of work behind me and it's gone in directions even I wouldn't have predicted. Including portraits of people like JERSEY BOYS producers, pop stars, and cultural figures. Presidents - literal and allegorical (see my 2015 piece "Donald McDonald"). It will be interesting to take a look at the trajectory up to now and continue on from here.

I recently went to the Hollywood Bowl (for an incredible Christina Aguilera concert backed by Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil!) How I've missed the Bowl! Tell us what you remembered about your Hollywood Bowl experience when you were Marius in LES MISERABLES AT THE HOLYWOOD BOWL in 2008.

From wherever you are in your room, look up to where the wall meets the ceiling. That corner. Now crane your neck up as far as you can go and try to see the corner behind you. That's how extreme you have to look up from the stage to see the final back row of that 17,000-plus seat amphitheatre. Then add singing Marius's gorgeous melodic lines under the literal stars of Hollywood. It's an unequalled performing experience. Anyone who's played there will tell you.

Soooo, what is on the back-to-busy schedule of John Lloyd Young?

Mixing and mastering. More songwriting (our followers know Tommy Faragher and I have several original songs in addition to the classics we're known for). Live performances. And gratitude for the simple things that this pandemic has reminded us we better enjoy while we have them. That means taking time NOT to be so busy. Don't forget!

Now that live theatre and concerts are back (fingers crossed), what are the venues you haven't performed before, that you want to wow onstage on?

I want to return to the West End. It's such a cozy and vibrant theatre district. I'm an Anglophile through and through. Not to mention it's my heritage (do the math: John Lloyd Mills Young). And in a nod to my mother's heritage (Cianciola -- Sicilian) I have always wanted to play the amphitheatre at Taormina. That's the only theatre anywhere that's really on my bucket list. Know anyone who can make it happen?

Thank you as always, John! I look forward to hearing and seeing you in person August 21st at Feinstein's at Vitello's.

It's so great to play my own backyard. I'm lucky to have a home base like Feinstein's at Vitello's. Food's pretty good, too. SEE YOU!

