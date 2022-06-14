BWW Interview: GUESS WHO Director Lita Gaithers Owens' Bringing To DINNER

Already opened at the Ruskin Group Theatre, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner through July 17, 2022. Lita Gaithers Owens directs the cast of Paul Denk, Lee Garlington, Brad Greenquist, Dan Martin , Mary Pumper, Vickilyn Reynolds, Mouchette van Helsdingen, Vincent Washington and Renn Woods.

Lita managed to make some time to answer a few of my inquiries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Lita!

Have you seen the film version or other stage productions of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner before?

I have not seen any previous stage productions of this play. However, over my lifetime I have seen the film starring Sidney Poitier more than twenty times.

What inspired you to direct this piece in this current climate of political unrest?

I'm a child of the 1960's and a product of the civil rights movement. I was raised in a black church where I witnessed professional African Americans actively improving the lives of black people. My pastor at the time, the reverend Dr. Kilgore, Jr. was a close friend to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and can be seen standing behind Dr. King during the march on Washington's speech "I Have A Dream." So, I have always been interested in social justice and make a point to choose creative works that can inspire people to improve upon humanity within the world.

For those who are unfamiliar with this show, what would your three-line pitch for it be?

Well, if you're looking for a good ride on the elevator pitch, this show will take you both high and low and leave you satisfied! It's a great way for a new generation to stay connected to history, knowing that a better day is possible. I believe James Baldwin would be more accepting of the play. I have heard that he was critical of the film.

You've done a lot of Los Angeles theatre. Were you familiar with any of your cast or creatives from working with them before?

Up until we worked on A Raisin in the Sun, in 2016, I wasn't really familiar with the Ruskin Group Theatre, their school and the wonderful work that they've been doing for so many years. I'm hoping to continue a long relationship with them. Producers John Ruskin, Mike Myers and stage manager Nicole Millar are so welcoming and professional. We are teamed up again on Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, but you know this is our second group of actors since we began work on the show right before the pandemic. We had to recast after everything opened up again. I brought in Dan Martin who plays John Prentice Sr., and I knew from other projects, Vickilynn Reynolds who plays Tillie, and Renn Woods who plays Mary Prentice.

Have you had the luxury of a long rehearsal period?

Fortunately, we had a six-week rehearsal with this cast. In addition, we were able to bring forward the 2020 scenic design concept and set, by John Lacovelli.

What did you want to be while growing up: Actor? Singer? Songwriter? Director?

In talking with my family, I guess I've come full circle with directing and that's what I started with growing up. Right out of high school my first paying job was directing the musical Godspell here in Los Angeles. But I have to say, I love writing and I'm creating a new musical now.

What gives you more gratification: onstage taking your curtain bows or offstage watching your cast get its proper props?

Without a doubt, offstage watching my cast get the proper props.

Do you prefer performing as Lita Gaithers Owens in a cabaret setting or as a scripted character?

Definitely, a scripted character. I'm one of those people that likes to hide behind the telling of a good story.

Do you remember the moment you found out you were Tony-nominated for Best Book of a Musical for It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues?

Yes, I was at home when I got the news from the American Theater Wing. I fell on the floor when they told me the good news of my nomination.

You grew up with gospel music. Who was your musical idol?

Oh well, James Cleveland, Mahalia Jackson, Andraé Crouch, Richard Smallwood, and the entire Hawkins family.

What's in the near future for Lita Gaithers Owens?

I am writing the book and the music to a new musical called "Revival." It is based on the Azusa Street Revival that occurred in 1906 in Los Angeles.

Thank you again, Lita! I look forward to attending your Dinner.

