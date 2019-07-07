BWW Interview: Comedic Actress Gina D' Acciaro Talks FAMOUS ADJACENT

Funny lady Gina D'Acciaro is about to bring back Famous Adjacent to Rockwell Table and Stage July 17. She is such a revered performer, her shows return for encore performances. In our conversation she talks about this show and ehat suits her theatrical tastebuds. How did you come up with a title like Famous Adjacent? Explain to our readers. Then...tell us about your show. Famous Adjacent is a hilarious and often poignant look at how my life is perpetually spent 6 inches from stardom but I just can't seem to grab that brass ring for myself. It's quite literally the story of my life, starting from when I moved to LA in 2001. Since that moment I've had a ton of "celebrity" experiences. Whether it be as a Talent Escort (where I am in charge of talent backstage riders and guiding performers to the stage), as a Theatre Producer, a Talent Coordinator for events, as a "Nanny to the Stars", or as a Backup Singer.

What kind of music do you sing? Broadway fare and pop? I assume you are using songs to fit in with the stories of your life. Please forgive, but tell us specifically what musical shows you performed in and where.

The songs in my one woman comedy cabaret Famous Adjacent are mostly musical theatre tunes that have had a major impact on my life thus far. There's a tiny bit of pop as well but you know I have to give my regards to Broadway!

I am sure there is a lot of humor in your show. Can you give us an example without giving too much away? The last thing I want is a spoiler alert!!!

I'd say the show is 95% a musical comedy standup act, with lots of improv. But 100% of the show is real, raw, honest, lively, spunky, quirky and there's almost no way to not lay out a spoiler. But I can share that since my stage show is actually a soft concept pitch for a tv sitcom about my life (sort of HBO's Crashing meets Glee), that a mysterious gospel choir appears throughout in very funny and usually highly inappropriate ways. They are my "greek chorus", they represent the voices of doubt in my head and always show up at the WORST possible times. I mean, are they helping me or haunting me?!?

What is your happiest moment on stage? And...the worst moment...embarrassing that you would really like to forget.?

At the risk of sounding clich', it's just being there. I have to be on stage. Making people laugh, making people feel relief from this crazy world... being on stage is when I am at my absolute happiest.

I did have one moment where I wanted to run and hide. My worst moment on stage, one that I will never ever forget, is when the house lights accidentally came up during my 11 o'clock number and I had to sing directly into the face of someone that I knew was an internet troll that was not pleased with my performance. (The show he hated so much he just HAD to see it twice! Haha!) I've been really blessed with great reviews throughout my career. So this one negative comment, even though just some random guy in a chat room, really stung. Especially when I had to screlt into his eyes during a lighting mishap. Though I've been told that once you experience your first internet hater, you've officially "made it". We'll go with that theory ;-)

What is your favorite Broadway musical whether you have done it or not? Why this choice? Composer? Why this choice?

It's way too hard to nail down a favorite Broadway musical but I've got a huge list of composers I'd love to work with some day including Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Jeff Thompson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and you should keep a look out for Deborah Wicks La Puma. Her musicals for youth are next-level lovely.

I love your director Robert Marra. He has directed a lot of musicals and cabaret. You are in good hands. What do you like about him...in detail?

Robert Marra is one of my dearest friends in the whole world. I've worked with him as a fellow actor, as the producer to his director, and also have been directed by him numerous times. What I love about Robert is his attention to detail, his raw emotional connections to each piece he spearheads, and his enthusiasm for creating art. Also, making Robert laugh a deep guttural, soul shaking, ouch-my-belly-hurts-laugh is one of my main goals in life. ALWAYS. He's a brilliant director, his roots are so deeply planted in musical theatre and he's the only person I would trust with my show. He knows me so well. He just gets me.

Is there a role that you are longing to play? Which one? Why?

I absolutely MUST play Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd. This 100% MUST happen someday. I love Sondheim, and I was nominated for an LA Ovation Award for Princess Puffer in The Mystery of Edwin Drood at the Actors Co-op, the natural next step is Mrs Lovett. Who's casting it soon?! You ready for me?!?

How do you like Hollywood Fringe? Anything exciting happen this year, for you?

I love Hollywood Fringe. It's easy to get stuck in a cynical haze about LA theatre but the Fringe is more like an underground theatre resurgence. It's revitalizing and refreshing and I'm so lucky to be in a show that was just granted an "Encore Performance" because it is CRAZY funny.

Tell us about your on camera work on film and TV.

One of my favorite tv/film set moments was while working on the movie "Angels and Demons". They built Vatican square to scale right here in Hollywood and it was epic. You can hear me singing in the film! I also just shot a movie in Kalamazoo, MI with fellow Italian actor, Nyle DiMarco. Coming soon!

Anything else you care to add that we did not mention?

I'm in 3 shows at once right now! My own show Gina D'Acciaro is... Famous Adjacent at Rockwell Table & Stage, Supportive White Parents by Joy Regullano at the Broadwater 2nd Stage, and just started rehearsals for UMPO: A League of Their Own also at Rockwell! As if that all weren't enough, my superstar hubby Jaq Galliano and I are recording duets that we release on iTunes (Jaq-n-Gina) and we're also in the Singers of Soul Gospel Choir led by Dedrick Bonner and prepping to record our Christmas EP! So this girl needs lots of steam and vocal rest!

