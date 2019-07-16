BWW Interview: Chita Parol's Enjoying Letting Her Freak Flag FLY with CHICO'S ANGELS

CHICO'S ANGELS latest episode FLY CHICA FLY will premiere at the Colony Theatre August 1 - 4, 2019. Birthed from the creative minds of Kurt Koehler and Oscar Quintero, CHICO'S ANGELS: FLY CHICA FLY's the eighth episode in their series of hilarious drag parodies of Charlie's Angels, the now classic television series from the late 1970's. Three comic talents embody these three Latina sleuths: Kay Sedia, Frieda Laye and Chita Parol, as the audience follows their crazy antics in solving whatever new case Charlie assigns them. After laughing hysterically at a number of their episodes over the years, I finally had the chance to turn the tables on Chita and give her the third degree.

Mucho gracias, Chita for taking the time to do this interview.

Kurt Koehler and Oscar Quintero created CHICO'S ANGELS in 2003. How much input did you have in giving Chita the personality she has now?

I feel like I've given a lot to Chita's personality. Of course, the writing has helped pushed me in the right direction. LOL! I've always wanted to make Chita a little bit aggressive but still likable. She's always the one who is focused and ready to solve

the case!

What inspired you to use Chita Parol as your stage moniker?

Kurt and Oscar had a lot more to do with choosing the name. But I love it!

Your dance background must have played a major part of establishing Chita, right?

It definitely has. When we first started CHICO'S ANGELS, Kurt and Oscar weren't aware of my dance background, but when we started putting the shows together, I would do big dance movement after a line and Kurt loved it. We just kept adding more as we went on. Then, Kurt and Oscar would let me incorporate dance into my solo numbers which was great!

A little birdie tells me you've just started your dance studio in Texas. What city? Was this where you were born?

It's true! I'm from a very small town called Bay City. I was born and raised there. I never dreamt when I was young that I'd be able to do the things I've done. I want to let kids know there in Bay City , that anything is possible and they can do this too.

How is drag queen culture integrated in Texas? As progressive as in Los Angeles?

I'll be honest, I just moved back here a couple of months ago, and I haven't really e xperienced that culture here. I moved away when I was 18. From what I see and hear though, I think it's just as progressive as L.A.

Is Chita the only drag persona you embody?

Yes!

You lived in Italy for three years teaching master classes and appearing on Italian television. Would you consider yourself fluent in Italian?

I'm pretty fluent in Italian. I wouldn't say completely fluent. LOL! But I've been back a few times to visit friends there, and I still keep up pretty well. I love Italy!

Do Italian students respond any differently to you than those in the United States? (more polite, more enthusiastic, more passionate) Or pretty much the same?

That's a good question! I would have to say that the people I taught there in Italy were very enthusiastic! Always full out and excited. Very sweet and very polite. I think because I was an American and I was on a very popular TV show, they were a little more excited to take a dance class from me.

How about theatre audiences? If you close your eyes, could you tell if you were in Italy or the U.S.?

Yes, but I think it's only because at the end of a show in Italy, you'll hear, "Bravo." You still get that great butterfly feeling regardless of what language the speak or where they're from when you hear the applause.

How do you keep Chita's slender figure in shape and her kicks still high?

LOL! Well, I go to the gym and stretch every day! It definitely gets harder as we get older.

Does Chita have any pre-show rituals?

As a cast, we always have a pre-show ritual. And then the Angels have our own little circle where we hold hands and do pretty much the exact same things before the show. I don't think we've ever missed one.

Do you have a favorite CHICO'S ANGELS' episode?

That's a tough one. But if I had to choose, I'd say it's EPISODE 5: WAIKIKI CHICAS. It really makes me laugh!

Do you have a favorite CHICO'S ANGELS' Hunk?

Another hard question! They're all sooooo hunky! LOL! I don't think I can pick.

What's in the near future for you that you can share with us?

I'm going back to L.A. to start rehearsals for our new episode, FLY CHICA FLY. I'm very excited to see everyone! Then, our dance studio starts classes September 9th.

Gracias again, Chita! I look forward to seeing you and your fellow Angels solving another case in a way only you three can do.

Gracias again, Chita! I look forward to seeing you and your fellow Angels solving another case in a way only you three can do.





