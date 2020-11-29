BWW Feature: THE CLAIRVOYANTS Online with Thommy Ten, Amelie van Tass and their dog Mr. Koni Hundini

Thommy Ten and Amelie Van Tass, better known as the talented couple The Clairvoyants, first met in 2011 in Austria when both appeared individually on the same television show. After soon realizing their mutual abilities in magic and ESP, the now-married duo decided to show people what happens if two people are connected in those special ways.

Thommy shares, "There is no school for mentalism or for a magical connection like Amélie and I have. What we do requires two people, both working in real time to create the illusion. Nothing we do is, or even can be done by an individual. We literally have to work things out in real time, together with each of us knowing what the other is thinking, or nothing will work. This is the real secret of what we do - the methods we use depend on an incredibly strong mental connection. It takes both of us working very hard to make it look so easy by taking our connection and trying to come up with unique ideas."

Perhaps best known in the United States for their appearance on America's Got Talent in 2016, much worldwide fame has followed The Clairvoyants around the world. As Amelie shared with me, "America's Got Talent was an incredible experience for us. It was an exciting, a challenging and wonderful time. We learned a lot about ourselves and how to work under pressure." Worldwide fame followed, and in October 2020, the duo had the honor of receiving the biggest magic price in France, the Mandrake d'Or 2020, at a ceremony held in Paris.

After performing in over 100 sold out casinos throughout the United States and touring worldwide, The Clairvoyants had planned a brand new interactive live show tour in 2020 in which audiences would be involved to experience the magic in their own minds and hands. But the scheduled local performance in La Mirada on Saturday, March 14 (and all those following) had to be cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the duo had to figure out a way to share their interactive show online with audience members safely in their homes.

Facing the current challenge of how to keep entertaining audiences, the duo's new online show was broadcast in English (both speak several languages) on Sunday, November 29 with over 100 people from all over the world in the audience. In addition to never before seen tricks, the show features their dog, Mr. Koni Hundini, a Maltipoo who is always with them, whether at home or on the road. "So, most of the time we know what he is thinking and the other way around," Amelie shared.

Their new THE CLAIRVOYANTS ONLINE show is streamed live from many locations within their own home, with audience members watching from within their own homes often selected to participate in the mind-boggling experience.

If you missed it, additional shows in English are scheduled for Dec 18-20 with tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-clairvoyants-31418660813

So gather your family members together around an in-home screen, even your four-legged ones, and be prepared to be amazed and dazzled by the award-winning The Clairvoyants this holiday season!

