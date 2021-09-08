BWW Feature: Meet the Cast of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE at The Westchester Playhouse

Kentwood Players, one of the longest continuously operating Los Angeles theater groups, is pleased to announce the re-opening of the Westchester Playhouse with VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, a comedy by Christopher Durang, on Friday, September 17 and continuing through Sunday, October 10, 2021 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Performances take place at the newly refurbished Westchester Playhouse at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. Originally slated to open in March 2020, the cast has been rehearsing virtually since the shutdown began immediately after their final dress rehearsal, and is very excited to finally be back onstage!

This is a non-equity/all-volunteer production directed by Susan Stangl, produced by Alison Boole and Myron Klafter for Kentwood Players by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The cast features (from left) Isabella Petrini (Nina), Chris Morrison (Vanya), Valerie Sullivan (Sonia), Jeff Dewitt (Spike), Sarilee Kahn (Masha), Giovanni Navarro (Spike) and Susan Stangl (Cassandra). .Photo by Shari Barrett



Christopher Durang's hilarious comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE received multiple theatrical honors, including the Tony Award for Best Play in 2013. Set in rural Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Vanya and his adopted sister Sonia live a quiet life in the farmhouse where they grew up and cared for their elderly parents, while mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with her young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. With wit and absurdity, the toils and troubles of celebrity, social networking, and age combine into a laugh-out-loud comedy that will tickle your funny bone and stimulate your mind.

A total of 16 performances will take place over the four-weekend run on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, please EITHER email the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org OR call (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, the public is invited to visit with the Board of Directors and committee members at our OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, September 11 from noon-4:00pm on the front patio of the Westchester Playhouse. Learn about our upcoming productions and auditions, our past history with our two longest-active members, our focus on bringing more diversity to our group and productions, and our development plans to offer the Westchester Playhouse to outside groups as a rental for their productions, classes and meetings. You will also be able to purchase tickets and choose your seats for VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE.



For more information, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube at www.youtube.com/kentwoodplayers



PLEASE NOTE: Everyone (adults and children ages 12 and older) who enters the Westchester Playhouse building must properly wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth at all times indoors, and needs to show proof of vaccination for admittance.



A bit more about the Westchester Playhouse renovations:



During the past year's shutdown, Kentwood Players has been diligently working on significant repairs, renovations, and upgrades to the Westchester Playhouse. This work, along with new protocols, ensures the comfort, well-being, and safety of our patrons as they return to live indoor theater again at our over 60-year-old gem. Improvements include a new CDC compliant and NEBB certified air balanced HVAC system with MERV-13 filters and BiPolar Ionization installed throughout the building, new floors and improved ventilation in bathrooms, a resurfaced roof with new gutters and downspouts, upgraded electrical and lighting, and a welcome remodel to the upstairs Green Room rehearsal hall, dressing rooms and backstage area.



Donations are always welcome to assist Kentwood Players with the cost of continuing major renovations to the Westchester Playhouse to our "Raise the Roof" campaign are appreciated online at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/kentwood-players-raise-the-roof or by check made out to Kentwood Players and mailing it to the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. As a 501C3 organization, donations to Kentwood Players are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.