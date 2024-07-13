BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL: FILMED LIVE West Coast Premiere Screening Date Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producer David Treatman has announced that the West Coast Premiere screening of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL: FILMED LIVE, music by Tony nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel), lyrics by Tony winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love), book by Emmy nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended, The Cemetery Club), and directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Jekyll & Hyde, Newsies) will take place on Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.

Filmed live at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in January 2022 during two special concert stagings, BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL: FILMED LIVE features Jeremy Jordan (The Great Gatsby, Waitress), who originated the role of Clyde Barrow in the 2011 Broadway production. He is joined by Frances Mayli McCann (Heathers; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) who originated the role of Bonnie Parker in the West End.

The two sold-out concerts in London, directed by Nick Winston, made way for BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL to become a theatrical sensation in the UK. After extended seasons at London's Arts Theatre, the show transferred to the Garrick Theatre before heading out on a nationwide tour where it played in 30 venues across the UK & Ireland. The West End cast album was released in July 2023 and is available on all streaming platforms. This special filmed version of the concerts that began it all is a chance for fans and newcomers alike to experience the award-winning musical in an entirely new and intimate way.

“We are thrilled to be presenting the West Coast Premiere screening at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. For many, exposure to musical theatre begins at home or in school, and my hope is that worldwide audiences will bring Bonnie & Clyde into their auditoriums and living rooms,” said producer David Treatman. “We were able to capture an extraordinary presentation of this beloved show in an unusually vital way. There is an electricity that courses through the performances that we were able to translate to the screen through the excellence of the artists involved at every level of the production, and an innovative approach to the taping. While nothing can replace the live experience, our film harnesses the power of cinema to capture its essence, preserving the energy of live performance while embracing the advantages of film, delivering both the danger and excitement of the stage alongside the intimacy and intention of the camera at a price that is more financially accessible.”

The filmed concert staging features some of the biggest names in musical theatre including George Maguire as “Buck,” Natalie McQueen as “Blanche,” Trevor Dion Nicholas as “Preacher,” Liam Tamne as “Ted,” Casey Al-Shaqsy as “Stella,” Simon Anthony as “Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson,” Gillian Bevan as “Cummie Barrow/Eleanor,” Eloise Davies as “Trish,” Adrian Grove as “Henry Barrow,” Debbie Kurup as “Governor Miriam Ferguson,” Matthew Malthouse as “Bob Alcorn,” Jeremy Secomb as “Judge/Sheriff Schmid,” Russell Wilcox as “Captain Frank Hamer,” and Julie Yammanee as “Emma Parker.”

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL: FILMED LIVE features music by multi-Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel, Death Note: The Musical), lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Aspects of Love), a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended, The Cemetery Club, Death Note: The Musical). Wildhorn and Black received Tony Award nominations for their score.

Nick Winston directs the concerts with musical direction by Katy Richardson, assistant direction by Alexzandra Sarmiento, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb, and sound design by Tom Marshall. The production team also includes production manager Phil McCandlish, company stage manager Graham Harrison, deputy stage manager Anne Baxter, assistant stage manager Tom Fisher, and dialect coach Charmian Hoare, with children's casting by Keston and Keston.

The band is made up of assistant musical director Chris Poon, Kate Ingram, Hannah Lawrance, Kobi Pham, Jack Pennifold, Zach Okonkwo, Elliot Lyte, and Annie Blake.

This West Coast Premiere screening is also the first in a series of regional theater and performing arts center hosted screening events for BONNIE AND CLYDE: THE MUSICAL. As part of its novel distribution strategy for this title, the production has coordinated dozens of local screenings hosted by, and financially benefiting theaters, offering them the opportunity to profit from these live screened events and affiliate commissions on digital rentals from their wider subscriber audiences. The production hopes that this type of distribution arrangement will help both theatrical organizations and theaters that are still living with the effects of the pandemic to engage with their subscribers and build younger audiences.

BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL: FILMED LIVE is produced by David Treatman and Brett Sullivan, with executive producers Max Johnson, Adam Paulden, Darren Bell, and Jason Haigh-Ellery.

The film is co-produced by Owen Xu, Mignon Xu, Ryan Lee, Howard Treatman, Sophia Banar, Simon Brook, Allen Lin, Clark Edmund Vaccaro, Lisa Freedman, Chris Oakland, Brandon Hughes, Alex Robertson, and Re: Draft Creative.

The live production was produced by Fourth Wall Live, ADAMA Entertainment, Jason Haigh-Ellery, and David Treatman Creative.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL: FILMED LIVE will screen one time only, Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada. All tickets are $15.00.

Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is FREE.

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for “Best Season of the Year.” The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

