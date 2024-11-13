BODYTRAFFIC To Perform Three Shows At The Wallis In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and BODYTRAFFIC will present BODYTRAFFIC, the Los Angeles-based contemporary dance company led by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, on December 6 and 7, the second engagement in the company's Los Angeles home season.

This program is a continuation of a long-term partnership between The Wallis and BODYTRAFFIC, featuring the company's technical prowess and ability to masterfully embody diverse choreography styles.

This program includes Mayday, a world premiere by prolific choreographer and BODYTRAFFIC Creative Partner Trey McIntyre inspired by the life and music of Buddy Holly; the full production premiere of Juel D. Lane's Incense Burning On A Saturday Morning: The Maestro, inspired by the work of Angeleno visual artist Ernie Barnes; and I Forgot The Start by Matthew Neenan, world renowned choreographer and current choreographer-in-residence at Philadelphia Ballet.

Following a visit to the Buddy Holly Performing Arts Center in Lubbock, TX, Trey McIntyre's Mayday is inspired by the life and music of 1950s rock and roll star Buddy Holly, a musician known for combining country, rhythm and blues, and rockabilly musical influences with upbeat tempos and youthful lyrics. He shares: “Mayday explores the looming specter that any life can be cut short at any moment. We are seemingly always dancing on a tightrope that could render any of our plans useless. And yet we still dance, we still move toward love, we still plan and create and life as if infinity is what lies before us.” McIntyre combines contemporary movement, balletic grace and 1950s rock influences in choreography that is playful, exuberant, and bittersweet. This full company work includes Holly's classics “Every Day,” “Peggy Sue,” That'll Be The Day,” “Maybe Baby,” and others.

Juel D. Lane's Incense Burning On A Saturday Morning: The Maestro is a vibrant tribute to the prolific Angeleno painter Ernie Barnes. With a world premiere in September of 2024, this full production premiere features full production lighting and projections. Renowned for his dynamic depictions of bodies in motion, Barnes captured the spirit of 1970s Harlem dance halls. His legendary work – for example Sugar Shack, featured on Marvin Gaye's I Want You album and in classic sitcom Good Times – comes to life through Lane's choreography. Steven Vargas of L.A. Dance Chronicle calls this work “haunting and exciting…a beautiful synthesis of African and contemporary dance.”

Created during a 2023 BODYTRAFFIC residency in Sun Valley, ID, Matthew Neenan's I Forgot The Start walks the line between joy and grief to illuminate the sheer relentlessness of hope. The work is an exploration of resilience in the pursuit of connection, despite life's uncertainties. Music includes songs by Sinéad O'Connor, Sufjan Stevens, Broken Social Scene, and others. Lighting, set, and video design by Christopher Ash.

Robert van Leer, Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis, said, “One of our goals is to partner with Los Angeles based performing arts companies that will perform on a regular basis in our building. To that end, a natural choice is BODYTRAFFIC, the remarkably versatile and technically able company that already has a history with The Wallis. Not only do they span a variety of dance – ballet, modern, and hip hop among them, they will bring major choreographers to our stage, as exemplified by this program.”

BODYTRAFFIC Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett said, “Partnering with The Wallis over the last seven years has allowed BODYTRAFFIC to create a true home in L.A. - a space where our audience can grow with us and share in the BODYTRAFFIC journey. The Wallis is more than just a venue to us; it's an intimate and thoughtfully designed space that helps to foster a deep connection between our dancers and the audience. It's a place where the joy of dance can be fully experienced by all present and we are so grateful to be able to share that feeling in this special place.”

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.

