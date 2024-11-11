BODYTRAFFIC Announces New Winter Program: LEADING YOUR DANCE JOURNEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BODYTRAFFIC, an internationally-renowned dance company from Los Angeles, has announced its 2025 Winter Program, Leading Your Dance Journey, a five-day dance intensive. Dancers from across the U.S. will immerse themselves in technique classes, BODYTRAFFIC's unique repertory, and transformative professional development workshops. Leading Your Dance Journey will take place January 6-10, 2025.

In addition to daily contemporary technique classes and BODYTRAFFIC repertory sessions, the BODYTRAFFIC Winter Program includes professional development workshops and discussions where participants will hear from dance leaders on topics of leadership, professional and personal goal setting, communication skills, building support systems, advocating for oneself in the dance field, and more.

BODYTRAFFIC Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett comments, "It is imperative that we prepare the next generation of professional dance artists with not only the technical skills to succeed, but also the leadership and self-development tools they need to navigate a life and career in dance. I am always honored to hear program alumni share their BODYTRAFFIC experiences as transformational, career-propelling, and marked with a sense of belonging and inspiration."

Leading Your Dance Journey Winter 2025 faculty include BODYTRAFFIC Co-Founder and Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett; BODYTRAFFIC Faculty (Afro Cuban & Repertory) Joan Rodriguez; BODYTRAFFIC Faculty (Contemporary & Repertory) Katie García; Guest Faculty, Choreographer Juel D. Lane; and Guest Faculty Leadership & Dance Scholar Iyun Harrison.

BODYTRAFFIC's Leading Your Dance Journey Winter Program

January 6-10, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

Apply online: https://www.bodytraffic.com/education/winter-program

High school seniors, college students, and early career dance artists encouraged to apply.

Tuition: $900, full and partial scholarships are available.

Questions? Email education@bodytraffic.com

BODYTRAFFIC's Training Programs are designed to support the whole dancer by not only providing rigorous technical training, but by also empowering dancers with sessions on discovering their core values and unique value-adds to the dance community at large. Programs also focus on career longevity with a specific awareness of mental health, avoiding burnout, and building support networks.

Summer Programs will be announced in January 2025, including a two-week training program for dancers ages 18+, an intensive with BODYTRAFFIC faculty and guest faculty and a three-week teen program for pre-professional dancers ages 13-17.

Photo credit -- BODYTRAFFIC company member Anaya Gonzalez; photo by Trey McIntyre.

