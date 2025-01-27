BIG HAIR: A Rad And Wild Love Affair Comes to the Whitefire Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a whirlwind of laughter, music, and heartfelt storytelling in BIG HAIR: A Rad and Wild Love Affair, written and performed by Maegan Mandarino on Thursday, March 13th at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks.

This one-hour theatrical spectacle invites audiences to step into the touching, and surreal world of two comedy legends—Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder—explored through their larger-than-life personas and the dynamic love story that tied them together.

A blend of absurdist theater and vaudeville-inspired musical numbers, BIG HAIR captivates audiences with its witty humor, emotional depth, and a dash of nostalgia. Interwoven with rare film and interview clips, the production offers a glimpse into the untamed comedy and tender romance that defined the lives of these two icons. It's a show that promises laughs, tears, and a lingering sense of "what could have been."

“This isn't just a tribute—it's a love letter,” says one reviewer. BIG HAIR celebrates the joy, complexity, and humanity of these titans of comedy, bringing their unforgettable legacy to life in a way that feels as fresh as it is timeless.

In addition to being an accomplished playwright, Maegan Alexandria's career has seen successes in stage acting, creative writing, and music production. Winner of the LIT Award for Comedic Writing in 2018, she toured across the country with a few comedy troupes dominating the stages of Chicago, New York, and even her hometown of Los Angeles. Author of the young adult series, The Canvas Carvers, she is also a member of the innovative and exciting rock band, Cheaper Sentiment.

