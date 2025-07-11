BEYOND THE PALE World Premiere to be Presented at Loft Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest play by SoCal native Gemma Pilar Alfaro, is having its Los Angeles World

Premiere at Loft Ensemble in NoHo. Opening on 17 July 2025 at 7:30 PM, it has a three-

week run Thursday - Sunday closing on 3 August 2025.

In a fictionalized 90s Belfast, Fiadh; a black female arms dealer for the IRA and her English

sister-in-law Nicola are on opposite sides of a cultural divide as they struggle toward

acceptance and reconciliation amid political violence.

Beyond the Pale invites audiences to imagine what it means to be fully seen, fully known,

and radically accepted in a divided world.

