 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BEYOND THE PALE World Premiere to be Presented at Loft Ensemble

Performances will run from July 17 to August 3.

By: Jul. 11, 2025
BEYOND THE PALE World Premiere to be Presented at Loft Ensemble Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The latest play by SoCal native Gemma Pilar Alfaro, is having its Los Angeles World
Premiere at Loft Ensemble in NoHo. Opening on 17 July 2025 at 7:30 PM, it has a three-
week run Thursday - Sunday closing on 3 August 2025.

In a fictionalized 90s Belfast, Fiadh; a black female arms dealer for the IRA and her English
sister-in-law Nicola are on opposite sides of a cultural divide as they struggle toward
acceptance and reconciliation amid political violence.

Beyond the Pale invites audiences to imagine what it means to be fully seen, fully known,
and radically accepted in a divided world.




SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC






Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos