BEYOND THE PALE World Premiere to be Presented at Loft Ensemble

Performances will run from July 17 to August 3.
The latest play by SoCal native Gemma Pilar Alfaro, is having its Los Angeles World
Premiere at Loft Ensemble in NoHo. Opening on 17 July 2025 at 7:30 PM, it has a three-
week run Thursday - Sunday closing on 3 August 2025.
In a fictionalized 90s Belfast, Fiadh; a black female arms dealer for the IRA and her English
sister-in-law Nicola are on opposite sides of a cultural divide as they struggle toward
acceptance and reconciliation amid political violence.
Beyond the Pale invites audiences to imagine what it means to be fully seen, fully known,
and radically accepted in a divided world.
